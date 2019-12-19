Campaign Almanac for Thursday, December 19, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, December 19, 2019:

BOOKER’S FIRST TV AD AIRS: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s first TV ad of the primary campaign aired during Thursday night’s debate, for which Booker failed to qualify.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey’s campaign aired the ad in all four early voting states, including Iowa, and in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as part of a $500,000 buy, according to the campaign.

“You’re only gonna see this ad once because I'm not a billionaire,” Booker says in the ad. “I won’t be on tonight’s debate stage, but that’s OK because I’m going to win this election anyway. This election isn’t about who can spend the most, or who slings the most mud. It’s about the people. It’s about all of us, standing together, fighting together. Not just to beat Donald Trump, but to bring about the transformative change we need.”

STEYER ADDS IOWA STAFF: Tom Steyer’s Democratic presidential campaign added new staff members in Iowa, and the California businessman’s campaign now features a total of 50 staffers statewide, the campaign announced.

“Our team has done an incredible job connecting to voters and we see that reflected every week as we increase in the Morning Consult early state tracker,” Steyer campaign state director Michael Edwards said in a statement. “On caucus night, all the energized volunteers and committed precinct captains that our team has connected with are going to turn out and show how strong Tom’s message is in Iowa.”

