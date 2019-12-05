Campaign Almanac for Thursday, December 5, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, December 5, 2019:

STEYER ADDS CAMPAIGN OFFICES: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is opening six new campaign offices in Iowa: in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City, and Waterloo. The California businessman’s campaign previously had offices in Des Moines and Davenport.

“Every office we open grows our capacity to connect to caucus-goers, identify precinct captains, and build on the energy that increases every time that Tom is in-state and voters are able to hear from him,” Steyer campaign state director Michael Edwards said in a news release. “We are ready to sprint to February 3 and continue to grow our team until then.”

KLOBUCHAR’S PLAN FOR ECONOMIC FUTURE: Updating laws and consumer protections to reflect the gig economy and the changing nature of employment, and investing in education and job training are two key elements of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s plan for preparing Americans for a changing economy.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she also would work to make it easier to save for retirement, invest in quality and affordable child care programs and national paid family and medical leave, and allow gig workers to organize and update the tax code to benefit them.

