Campaign Almanac for Thursday, January 9, 2020

“Amy Klobuchar has a deep understanding of agriculture and labor, two issues critical in Iowa,” Taylor said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “As a senator from the Heartland and a senior member of the (U.S. Senate) agriculture committee, Amy knows the importance of supporting our farmers. As the daughter of a union teacher and granddaughter of an iron ore miner, Amy has seen firsthand how labor helps working families and knows that we must protect these hard-fought rights.”

GREENFIELD SAYS SHE RAISED $1.6 MILLION: Theresa Greenfield, a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, said she will report having raised $1.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

The campaign claimed the figure is a state record for quarterly fundraising in a non-election year.

Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst is the first-term Republican incumbent.

Greenfield’s campaign said 94 percent of the donations were for $100 or less, and that she received donations from nearly 3,000 Iowans in all 99 counties. Her campaign account finished the year with $2.1 million on hand, the campaign said.