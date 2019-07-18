A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, July 18, 2019:
VANDER PLAATS ENDORSES FEENSTRA: Bob Vander Plaats, an influential Christian conservative and former candidate for governor, endorsed Randy Feenstra’s Congressional campaign.
Feenstra, a state legislator from Hull, is one of three candidates running in western Iowa’s 4th District Republican primary against nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King.
“Randy is a man of integrity who is guided by his faith and someone Iowans can trust to faithfully represent them in Congress,” Vander Plaats said in news release. “As a state senator he has defended Christian values, protected the unborn and stood tall against the progressive agenda in Des Moines that would undermine religious liberty, sanctity of human life, and our constitutional freedoms.”
Vander Plaats stressed that the endorsement is purely his, not on behalf of the Family Leader organization for which he serves as president and CEO.
King in November survived the closest election race of his nine-term career in Congress, and early this year was stripped of his committee assignments for his comments that appeared in a national news story. King has maintained his comments were misheard.
The other Republicans running in the 4th District are county supervisor Jeremy Taylor and former mayor Bret Richards.
WARREN VS. WALL STREET: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren would target the private equity industry, requiring them to take on the debt of companies and ending their ability to charge large fees when purchasing a company, as part of her plan to “end Wall Street’s stranglehold” on the U.S. economy.
“To raise wages, help small businesses, and spur economic growth, we need to shut down the Wall Street giveaways and rein in the financial industry so it stops sucking money out of the rest of the economy. That’s what my new plan does,” Warren said in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement.
More details of Warren’s expansive plan can be found at medium.com/@teamwarren.
STEYER’S 5 RIGHTS: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer introduced his “5 Rights” platform, which he described as “a modern-day contract with the American public that guarantees everyone a fair chance at success and a full voice in our democracy.”
The five rights Steyer said he would guarantee as president are: an equal vote, clean water and air, an education, a living wage, and health.
“I grew up believing the point of our country was to be free --- the promise that everyone could make a good life for themselves,” Steyer said in a campaign video. “But over time I saw big corporations buy our democracy and set the rules for the sake of their profits, not for the common good. Corporate lobbyists rigged the system, leaving the majority of Americans walled off from their dreams. We need to turn this around. We need to redefine what it means to be free in the 21st century — to make sure we all have the same chance to earn our fair share of America's prosperity.”