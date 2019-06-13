A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, June 13, 2019:
CORN FEED CROWD: Ten 2020 Democratic presidential nomination hopefuls have agreed to speak at Progress Iowa’s fifth annual Corn Feed on July 14 in Cedar Rapids.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton are the most recent candidates to confirm appearances at the Corn Feed. They join New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tim Ryan, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and author-lecturer Marianne Williamson.
Doors open at noon July 14 at NewBo City Market where there will be information booths hosted by local organizations, candidates, as well as presidential campaigns. There will be live music when doors open and family friendly activities.
Registration is encouraged at www.iowacornfeed.com
HICKENLOOPER’S CLIMATE PLAN: Hickenlooper published his climate policy agenda, which is highlighted by a carbon tax, a commitment to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris Accords, and funding for research and development.
Hickenlooper’s campaign also noted he does not support the Green New Deal, saying its federal jobs guarantee would be difficult to pass through Congress.
“As Denver’s mayor and Colorado’s governor, I brought people together to launch clean energy projects and enact pioneering climate change legislation. As a small business owner, I know that being asked to decide between good jobs and a clean environment is a false choice. As a trained geologist and the only scientist now seeking the presidency, I bring a practical, fact-based understanding of earth science,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “As president, I will lead an urgent, global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move humanity toward a low-carbon future.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau