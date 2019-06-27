A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, June 27, 2019:
IOWA ACTIVIST ENDORSES BULLOCK: Steve Bullock’s presidential campaign has been endorsed by Iowa Democratic activist Jan Bauer.
Bauer worked on John Kerry’s 2004 campaign in Iowa and is a former 22-year chair of the Story County Democrats. In addition to Kerry in 2004, she endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“In a field of extremely qualified candidates, Gov. Bullock rises above the rest as a voice of experience with a proven record of achievement --- the leader our country needs to get us back on track,” Bauer said in a statement issued by the Bullock campaign. “While others warn of the dangers of dark money, Gov. Bullock has actually stood up to the Koch Brothers and those corrupting our elections. That’s the effective, undaunted leadership we need in Washington --- and that’s exactly why I’ll be working to elect Gov. Bullock as our next president.”
GOP TARGETS IOWA RACES: The national Republican Party has included three of Iowa’s four Congressional districts in a nationwide, six-figure ad buy, the party announced.
The GOP-funded ads will run in Iowa’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts, and will encourage Iowans to urge their representatives in Congress to approve the new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Finkenauer and Axne are first-term Democrats in competitive districts, and Loebsack’s seat will be open in 2020 after he recently announced his retirement from Congress.
CONSERVATIVE PAC TOUTS ERNST: The Iowa-based, conservative “Iowa Values” PAC has produced online advertising to support the re-election effort of Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
The PAC conducted a six-month data collection and voter education campaign, and has made a six-figure investment in a statewide digital advertising campaign, the group said in a news release. Those efforts will help the group “highlight the work of Sen. Joni Ernst, who has been a strong advocate for Iowa farmers, veterans and working Iowa families since her election in 2014,” it said.
“We plan to knock on 150,000 doors over the next six months, an immense mobilization effort that will showcase this organization’s commitment and resources,” Derek Flowers, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “Through our voter education efforts, we’re going to highlight the work Sen. Ernst has done to fight for Iowans and to combat wasteful government spending.”