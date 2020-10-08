Campaign Almanac for Thursday, October 8, 2020

“Joni has stayed true to her Iowa roots. She understands Iowa,” Grassley says in the ad https://youtu.be/IwxO_hKUIJE. “Joni’s opponent is not telling the truth about her. I see Joni Ernst every day looking out for the Iowa farmer.”

DEMOCRATS TARGET ERNST ON HEALTH CARE: A new ad from the Senate Majority PAC criticizes Ernst’s comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, and for her votes to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.

As have others, the new PAC ad https://youtu.be/6IlxArqDnE8 highlight’s Ernst’s response to a question at a town hall event earlier this year. The individual told Ernst he questioned COVID-19 death statistics, which are reported by local and state governments, and Ernst said she also doubted the numbers. Ernst has since apologized for the comment.

ERNST AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: Ernst talks about pre-existing health conditions in a new campaign ad that features her sister, who has diabetes.