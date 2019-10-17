A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, October 17, 2019:
WARREN SECURES MORE ENDORSEMENTS: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign secured another round of endorsements that includes a former Iowa lieutenant governor, a former secretary of state and a state lawmaker.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts announced 24 new endorsements from across Iowa, including former lieutenant governor Sally Pederson, of Des Moines; former Iowa Secretary of State Elaine Baxter, of Burlington; and state lawmaker Mary Wolfe, of Clinton.
“Elizabeth is the candidate for change. She understands that to rescue our democracy and our economy we must end the corruption that enriches the few while leaving everyone else behind,” Pederson wrote in an op-ed published in the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “She’s also the candidate for results. Elizabeth has the experience, philosophy, temperament and track record to actually make that change happen.”
MORE ENDORSEMENTS FOR BOOKER: Cory Booker’s Democratic presidential campaign announced a round of 18 new endorsements for the U.S. Senator from New Jersey.
“When I hear Cory give a speech, I feel a profound hope that our nation’s divisions can be healed,” Jason Snell, co-director at Sunrise Movement in Cedar Rapids, said in a statement distributed by the Booker campaign. “He worked with Democrats and Republicans alike on the landmark criminal justice reform that became law last year --- a rare bipartisan victory. He treats his fellow Senators like fellow human beings, not as enemies to be destroyed. ... His strength, compassion, and wisdom is what our nation needs to back away from the dark precipice and reconnect to our common humanity.”
HARRIS’ PLAN FOR RURAL AMERICA: A $10,000 tax credit for businesses that create jobs in rural areas is one element of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ plan for rural America.
The U.S. Senator from California also proposed increasing investment into existing and innovative rural area federal programs, ending the international trade conflicts by eliminating the tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump, and implement the federal ethanol mandate “as written” by reducing the number of waivers to oil refineries.
“Donald Trump lied to rural America to get their votes, but has since turned his back on them,” Harris said in a statement. “When I am President, rural Iowans will have a partner ready and willing to listen and work together on real solutions to the problems they face every day. By creating jobs through real investment, reversing the deeply harmful effects of the trade war, and increasing access to critical infrastructure like broadband, I know we can ensure that this generation and ones in the future find a successful life right where they are.”
BULLOCK CAMPAIGN CREATES TRUMP-UKRAINE WEBSITE: Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock’s campaign has created the website donaldtrumpukraine.com, which highlights Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that led to an impeachment inquiry.
The website features a timeline of events and highlights from news coverage, and also includes a link where viewers can donate to the Montana governor’s campaign.