Campaign Almanac for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, September 10, 2020:
FARM BUREAU ENDORSES YOUNG: The Iowa Farm Bureau’s political organization endorsed David Young, the Republican candidate in central and southwestern Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.
Young is facing Democratic first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.
“Candidates earn the Friend of Agriculture designation (endorsement) by supporting issues that directly impact Iowa’s agricultural economy,” Erik Oberbroeckling, a Clayton County farmer and chairman of the Farm Bureau PAC, said in a news release accompanying all endorsements. “With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, it is essential to have strong advocates for agriculture representing Iowa.”
GREENFIELD AD FOCUSES ON JOBS: In her campaign’s latest ad https://youtu.be/YBvOaIlLdf8, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield calls for more high-skilled, high-wage jobs in Iowa. The ad says her plan includes expanding technical training, debt-free community college and investing in manufacturing jobs.
Greenfield faces Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
“Working together, we’ll overcome this crisis and get our economy back on track,” Greenfield says in the ad.
BUSINESS GROUP ENDORSES REPUBLICANS: The Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s political arm endorsed dozens of Republican candidates to the Iowa Legislature.
“The Legislature and the Governor have made tremendous strides in advancing pro-jobs policies the last few years. It’s important that Iowa builds on those policies by ensuring pro-business majorities are elected to the Iowa House and Senate,” association president Mike Ralston said in a news release.
