Campaign Almanac for Thursday, September 3, 2020

The IRFA recognized state senators Amy Sinclair, Janet Petersen, Craig Johnson, and Pam Jochum; and state representatives Jacob Bossman, Chris Hall, Matt Windschitl, Dave Sieck, Wes Breckenridge, Pat Grassley, Jane Bloomingdale, Todd Prichard, Dave Jacoby, Dennis Cohoon, and Lee Hein.

“Today IRFA PAC is standing by Iowa legislators who have stood by Iowa biofuels,” Daryl Haack, the group’s treasurer, said in a news release. “Renewable fuels add incredible value to Iowa farmers’ commodities, boost Iowa’s economy, and help keep Iowa’s air clean. But we cannot continue to provide these benefits without leaders supporting us and helping us grow. Today’s ‘Champions of Renewable Fuels’ have done exactly that, and we are proud to recognize them.”

GREENFIELD AD FEATURES TWIN: The twin sister of Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, is featured in her latest campaign ad.

Greenfield faces first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

In the ad, Greenfield appears with her identical twin sister, Maria. The ad accuses Ernst of being beholden to the Republican Party and not Iowa’s interests first.