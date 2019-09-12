A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, September 12, 2019:
WARREN OUTLINES PLAN TO BOOST SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS: Social Security benefits would be boosted by $200 a month by a new tax on the top 2 percent of wage earners under Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s newly outlined plan.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts said her plan also would extend Social Security’s solvency by nearly two decades, and would update “outdated rules” to further increase benefits for lower-income families, women, people with disabilities, public-sector workers, and people of color.
The plan would mean an extra $129 million per month to Social Security recipients in Iowa, the Warren campaign said.
“We need to get our priorities straight. We should be increasing Social Security benefits and asking the richest Americans to contribute their fair share to the program,” Warren wrote in a social media post that accompanied the policy rollout.
O’ROURKE MAKES GUN CONTROL PLEA: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has called on banks and credit card companies to refuse to provide their services in the sales of assault weapons.
You have free articles remaining.
The former Congressman from Texas also urged those financial institutions to refuse their services in gun sales online or at gun shows.
Previously, O’Rourke proposed a ban on and mandatory government buy-back of assault weapons.
SHERIFF ENDORSES TAYLOR: Jeremy Taylor’s Congressional campaign has been endorsed by Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler, the Taylor campaign announced.
Taylor is one of three Republicans challenging GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.
“(Taylor) has tirelessly advocated for law enforcement at the local level to include giving them life-saving equipment and their families insurance when they fall in the line of duty,” Steinkuehler said in a statement distributed by the Taylor campaign. “We need a strong voice for law enforcement at the federal level, and I trust Jeremy to get the job done.”