Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Campaign news for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:
GROUP TARGETS IOWA: Emily’s List, a liberal group that supports liberal women for elected office, announced its plan to invest in Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket races in 2022: for U.S. Senate and governor.
Emily’s List named Iowa as one of nine gubernatorial races with Republican incumbents in which it plans to invest. And the group named Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley as one of its first three incumbent GOP targets for 2022. The others are Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida.
By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Erin Murphy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.