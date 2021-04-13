 Skip to main content
Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

073120-IA-Capital-001

The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Campaign news for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

GROUP TARGETS IOWA: Emily’s List, a liberal group that supports liberal women for elected office, announced its plan to invest in Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket races in 2022: for U.S. Senate and governor.

Emily’s List named Iowa as one of nine gubernatorial races with Republican incumbents in which it plans to invest. And the group named Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley as one of its first three incumbent GOP targets for 2022. The others are Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida.

By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau

