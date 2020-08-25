Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, August 25, 2020:
IOWA REPUBLICANS ENDORSE BIDEN: Three Iowa Republicans have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president’s campaign announced.
Former Congressman Jim Leach, Chris Eubanks of Davenport, and Lisa Fleishman of Carlisle are endorsing Biden against Republican President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign said.
Leach also was one of more than 70 Republican former U.S. House members and national security officials nationwide who signed a letter criticizing Trump and endorsing Biden.
“I’m a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and I’ve been a Republican my entire life,” Eubanks said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “The way I see it, this upcoming election is the most important election in U.S. history. Joe Biden is the best leader who will steer us out of this crisis — he will restore the soul of the nation and will protect our families at home and aboard. Joe Biden is the antithesis of Donald Trump — he and his family have committed their entire lives to service to our nation.”
GREENFIELD AD ON FLYOVER COUNTRY: In her latest campaign ad for TV, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield says “Washington politicians” call Iowa “flyover country,” and lists the issues she would fight for in the U.S. Senate.
“In Iowa, we take care of our own. That means direct relief for families, investing in affordable health care, and manufacturing jobs right here,” Greenfield says in the ad.
Greenfield is facing Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s competitive and high-profile U.S. Senate race.
The Greenfield campaign also began running a new ad on digital platforms, criticizing Ernst for not doing more to curtail the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s use of waivers that allow oil companies to skirt the federal ethanol mandate.
Ernst has criticized the EPA, blocked a lower-level nominee to the office, and pressed Trump on the issue; she also voted to approve EPA administrator Scott Wheeler despite the agency’s extensive use of waivers under Wheeler’s predecessor, Scott Pruitt.
