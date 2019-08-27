A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, August 27, 2019:
SANDERS’ PLAN ADDRESSES MEDIA CONSOLIDATION: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a plan designed to limit corporate consolidation among journalism companies and curtail layoffs in the industry.
The U.S. Senator from Vermont’s plan includes a moratorium on mergers between major media companies, and more stringent enforcement of antitrust laws for companies like Google and Facebook. The plan also would require that any merger must be preceded by an option for employees to purchase their media outlet through an employee stock ownership program.
“We need to rebuild and protect a diverse and truly independent press so that real journalists can do the critical jobs that they love, and that a functioning democracy requires,” Sanders wrote in a Columbia Journalism Review article outlining his plans. “When I am president, my administration will put in place policies that will reform the media industry and better protect independent journalism at both the local and national levels.”
SANDERS NOTES IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: Sanders’ campaign announced a round of endorsement from local Iowa leaders and activists.
The list includes Boone County Soil and Water Commissioner April Burch and a nine Iowa activists.
“Our grassroots movement is built on the simple but profound idea that if we let every day Iowans lead our campaign, we can transform this state forever,” the Sanders campaign’s Iowa state director Misty Rebik said in a statement. “This slate of endorsers have decades of experience delivering real justice for the working people of this state and we’re confident that their leadership will drive us victory.”
HARRIS ANNOUNCES LATINX STEERING COMMITTEE: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced her campaign’s Latinx steering committee in Iowa, and it is led by Jazmin Newton-Butt, a state and Davenport-area leader with the Iowa chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
The committee, which also includes seven Des Moines-area Latinx leaders, will help organize and rally support for Harris, her campaign said.
IOWA FLOODING VICTIM ENDORSES KLOBUCHAR: Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Fran Parr, of Pacific Junction, Iowa.
Parr’s home was significantly damaged by more than 9 feet of flood water in March despite being more than 2 miles from the river, according to the Klobuchar campaign. Parr met the U.S. Senator from Minnesota when the presidential candidate visited the area to tour flood damage.
“I sincerely believe we have a front row seat to the effects of climate change here in the Midwest. We need a president who understands that climate change isn’t just a coastal issue, but impacts the entire nation,” Parr said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “Sen. Klobuchar has the knowledge and experience to not only talk about this issue to folks in the Midwest, but also address the problems we’re facing by building an international coalition.”
UNION ENDORSES GREENFIELD FOR SENATE: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic campaign for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat has been endorsed by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 431.
Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of four Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
“Iowa’s hardworking families deserve a Senator who will never stop fighting for fair wages, better benefits, job security, and a dignified retirement,” UFCW Local 431 president Bob Waters said in a statement issued by the Greenfield campaign. “We’re proud to support Theresa Greenfield in this critical race because she understands the challenges our members face, whether it’s improving access to health care and life-saving medications or making higher education more affordable.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau