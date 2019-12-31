Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 31, 2019:

FORMER STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Four former state lawmakers have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

Former state legislators Steve Falck, of Oelwein; Sally Stutsman, of Riverside; Nancy Dunkel, of Dyersville; and Marcella Frevert, of Emmettsburg were among 11 new endorsements for the U.S. senator from Minnesota.

“As Iowans in all 99 counties have learned over the past few months, Amy is the one to bring people together around an optimistic, unifying agenda to get things done and improve people’s lives,” Klobuchar campaign state director Lauren Dillon said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to have their support and look forward to their help as we make the case that Amy is the only candidate who can meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump in the fall.”

SANDERS NAMES STATE CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR: Barb Kalbach — a farmer from Adair County, retired nurse and former Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement president — was named state campaign co-chair for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.