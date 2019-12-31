Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 31, 2019:
FORMER STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Four former state lawmakers have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
Former state legislators Steve Falck, of Oelwein; Sally Stutsman, of Riverside; Nancy Dunkel, of Dyersville; and Marcella Frevert, of Emmettsburg were among 11 new endorsements for the U.S. senator from Minnesota.
“As Iowans in all 99 counties have learned over the past few months, Amy is the one to bring people together around an optimistic, unifying agenda to get things done and improve people’s lives,” Klobuchar campaign state director Lauren Dillon said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to have their support and look forward to their help as we make the case that Amy is the only candidate who can meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump in the fall.”
SANDERS NAMES STATE CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR: Barb Kalbach — a farmer from Adair County, retired nurse and former Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement president — was named state campaign co-chair for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.
“I have seen up close how Sen. Sanders listens and responds to the challenges facing Iowa and the rest of the country,” Kalbach said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “Bernie knows that one person alone cannot accomplish all that needs to be done. He is the only candidate who recognizes that he needs all of us working together in a grassroots movement. I look forward to helping lend a hand in this effort.”
New Klobuchar endorsers include:
• Steve Falck, Former Oelwein State Representative
• Sally Stutsman, Former Riverside State Representative
• Nancy Dunkel, Former Dyersville State Representative and Iowa
University Board of Regents Member
• Marcella Frevert, Former Emmettsburg State Representative
• Connie Boesen, Des Moines City Councilmember
• Linda Westergaard, Des Moines City Councilmember
• Rhonda Martin, Johnston City Councilmember
• Janice Weiner, Iowa City Councilmember
• Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor
• Raymond “Skip” Phillips, Warren County Central Committee Member
• Rama Muzo, President & CEO of the Intercultural Center of Iowa