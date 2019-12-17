Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:
STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg scored the endorsements of two Des Moines-area lawmakers: Sen. Tony Bisignano and Rep. Brian Meyer.
“At a time when our politics feels more divisive than ever, Pete is offering a fresh approach that brings people together,” Bisignano said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He’s put forward bold, commonsense solutions to actually tackle the urgent problems facing working people. I’ve seen the way he has impressed, inspired, and persuaded Iowans with each visit to our state. His message has connected with people of all walks of life — and that’s why Pete is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump.”
STATE SENATOR AMONG NEW BIDEN ENDORSEMENTS: Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden added 25 new endorsements, including state senator Herman Quirmbach, of Ames, and former state legislator Brian Schoenjahn, of Arlington.
“We live in divisive times and a dangerous world. America needs a new President, one who can heal the divisions at home, repair the trust and cooperation of our allies abroad, and regain respect for America and America’s values from friend and foe alike,” Quirmbach said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “Joe Biden’s vast international experience will be especially useful in reopening foreign markets for Iowa’s farmers, whose income has been cut in half since the high point of the (Barack) Obama-Biden administration.”
IOWA CAUCUSES OFFER EARLY CHECK-IN OPTION: Iowa Democrats planning to participate in the February 3 presidential precinct caucuses will be able to check in early online.
The Iowa Democratic Party announced the new online early check-in option, which is designed to help streamline the process. Caucus participants are required to check in at the door; early check-in will allow participants to get a head start. Early check-in is accomplished by completing an online form, printing it out and signing it, and bringing it to the early check-in line at the caucus site.
The form can be found at the state party’s website, iowademocrats.org/2020-caucuses.
“We are committed to making it easier for Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and early check-in will help streamline the process on caucus night,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Early check-in is one more way we’re working to make sure that all voters have the best possible experience, and to ensure 2020 Democratic caucuses the most successful in our state’s history.”
Iowans must be registered with a party in order to participate in its caucuses. Unregistered Iowans can do so by December 31 or in person at the caucus site on February 3.
The full list of Biden endorsements includes:
• Herman Quirmbach, Iowa State Senator from Ames
• Brian Schoenjahn, former Iowa State Senator from Arlington
• Jake Blitsch, former Iowa State Representative and U.S. Navy Veteran
• Dave Fish, Mayor of Belle Plaine
• Roger Laughlin, Mayor of West Branch
• Maxine Bussanmas, Mayor of Bevington
You have free articles remaining.
• John Krogman, former Mayor of Atlantic and Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Member
• Jeri Vogt, Crawford County Supervisor
• Rick Lincoln, Clinton County Sheriff
• Lewis Rosser, former member of the Ames School Board
• Al Havens, Tiffin City Councilmember
• Pat Taylor, Jefferson Township Trustee
• Rev. Steve Perkins, Pastor at Bethel AME Church in Davenport
• Ritchie Kurtenbach, President of Waterloo Building and Construction Trades
• Rob Tully, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
• Alma Puga, President of LULAC Council 381 in Denison
• Diane Hamilton, Vice Chair of Buena Vista County Democrats from Storm Lake
• Christine Greene Louscher, former Kossuth County Democrats Chair and Co-Chair of 50/50 in 2020 from Algona
• Betty Lord-Dinan, former Clayton County Democrats Chair
• Tim Lapointe, former Cerro Gordo County Democrats Chair
• Fran Zichal, Clayton County Democrats Treasurer
• Ann Hart, Allamakee County Democrats Secretary and Retired Waukon Principal
• Bob Chambers, former candidate for U.S. Congress
• Becky Greenwald, former candidate for U.S. Congress
• Dick Dinan, former candidate for County Supervisor