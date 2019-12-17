Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, December 17, 2019:

STATE LAWMAKERS ENDORSE BUTTIGIEG: Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg scored the endorsements of two Des Moines-area lawmakers: Sen. Tony Bisignano and Rep. Brian Meyer.

“At a time when our politics feels more divisive than ever, Pete is offering a fresh approach that brings people together,” Bisignano said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He’s put forward bold, commonsense solutions to actually tackle the urgent problems facing working people. I’ve seen the way he has impressed, inspired, and persuaded Iowans with each visit to our state. His message has connected with people of all walks of life — and that’s why Pete is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump.”

STATE SENATOR AMONG NEW BIDEN ENDORSEMENTS: Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden added 25 new endorsements, including state senator Herman Quirmbach, of Ames, and former state legislator Brian Schoenjahn, of Arlington.