Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

HBCUs would also be included in Booker’s proposals for college in general, including helping public college students to graduate debt-free, doubling Pell Grants, and forgiving loan debt for low-income students.

“HBCUs make our country stronger and more reflective of the diversity that makes us so great,” Booker said in a statement. “I am here today because of the power of these institutions to uplift and bring about opportunity to black Americans. As president, I will redouble our efforts to support and invest in HBCUs across the country --- my mother and father wouldn’t have it any other way.”

BUTTIGIEG PLANS TO ADDRESS HEALTH DISPARITIES: A new National Health Equity Strategy Task Force is a primary component of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan to address tackle systemic health disparities in communities across the country, his campaign said.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign said the goal is to “ensure that a person’s race, gender, or where they live do not dictate their health and well-being.”

Buttgieg also proposed investing in Health Equity Zones, training health care workers to combat racism and bias when treating patients, and investing in programs designed to diversify the health care workforce.