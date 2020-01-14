Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, January 14, 2020:
BLACK MAYOR ENDORSES BUTTIGIEG: Waterloo mayor Quentin Hart has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
The endorsement is significant for Buttigieg, who has polled poorly with black voters. Hart is the first black mayor of Waterloo, which has the highest percentage of black residents among Iowa cities, according to U.S. Census data.
“When Pete was elected mayor in 2011, a national magazine called South Bend one of America’s ‘dying cities.’ Pete brought his community together to transform their city for the 21st century. We’re working to do the same in Waterloo,” Hart said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “Pete is running to bring the same transformative approach he brought to his city to our country --- and I’m proud to stand alongside him in that effort. As our nation moves forward, we cannot continue to ignore communities like ours, and I know that Pete won’t forget places like Waterloo because he comes from one.”
WARREN PLEDGES EXECUTIVE ACTION ON STUDENT DEBT: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren added to her student debt relief plan by announcing executive actions she would take to make her plan a reality.
Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said she would direct her education secretary to “compromise and modify federal student loans consistent with her previously released plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95 percent of student loan borrowers,” and to “crack down on predatory student lending” at for-profit colleges.
“The Department of Education already has broad legal authority to cancel student debt, and we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act,” Warren wrote in a social media post accompanying her proposal. “So I will start to use existing laws on Day 1 of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans --- in addition to using all available tools to address racial disparities in higher education, crack down on for-profit institutions, and eliminate predatory lending.”