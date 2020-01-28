Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, January 28, 2020:
YOUTH FOR YANG: Andrew Yang is a popular Democratic presidential candidate among young Iowans, according to early results from the Iowa Youth Straw Poll.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosts the Youth Straw Poll periodically. Schools sign up for the event, and students cast their choices in myriad election races. In this round, 212 Iowa schools participated.
Yang, a New York entrepreneur, was leading the Democratic presidential primary field as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was running just ahead of Bernie Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, 24.2 percent to 20.9 percent.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was in third at 16.3 percent, former vice president Joe Biden was fourth at 11.1 percent, and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was fifth at 10.1 percent.
Yang has made big gains in the Youth Straw Poll. In a fall 2019 version, Sanders won with 24.7 percent and Yang was third with 11.9 percent.
In other primary races in the Youth Straw Poll, Iowa students as of 2 p.m. Tuesday favored Kimberly Graham (30.5 percent) over Theresa Greenfield (21.9) in Iowa’s five-way U.S. Senate Democratic primary; Bobby Schilling (59.7) over Mariannette Miller-Meeks (40.3) in the 2nd District Republican primary; and Steve King (67.7 percent) by a wide margin over three challengers in the 4th District Republican primary.
The straw poll was scheduled to continue to collect results throughout the day Tuesday.
NATIONAL DEMOCRATS TARGET 2ND DISTRICT: The national committee that works to elect Democrats to the U.S. House has prioritized the open-seat race in Iowa’s 2nd District.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has placed Iowa’s 2nd District in its “Red to Blue” program, which provides support to Democratic candidates in competitive districts in the form of resources, strategic guidance and staff training.
Rita Hart, a former state lawmaker from Clinton, is the Democrat running to replace retiring 2nd District U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, of Iowa City.
“As a lifelong farmer and educator in southeastern Iowa, Rita Hart knows about the challenges Iowa families are facing because she’s lived them,” Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Congresswoman and chairwoman of the DCCC, said in a news release. “Representing a swing district in the Iowa State Senate, Rita has proven that she is a strong voice who will never stop advocating for rural communities and small towns. With her deep ties to the state and history of delivering for her community, Rita is the right candidate to win this seat and continue delivering results for hardworking Iowans.”
There is a competitive Republican primary in the race for the 2nd District, which has been represented by Loebsack since 2007 but in 2016 went for Republican President Donald Trump.
STATE AG SECRETARY ENDORSES HINSON: Mike Naig, Iowa’s agriculture secretary, has endorsed Ashley Hinson in the Republican primary for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Hinson, a state lawmaker from Marion, is one of three Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in the 1st District. The others are Thomas Hansen of Decorah and Darren White of Bellevue.
“(Hinson) has been a strong advocate for agriculture in Des Moines, and I have no doubt she will be a fantastic representative for farmers and manufacturers,” Naig said in a statement provided by the Hinson campaign. “My team and I are going to do everything we can to get her across the finish line.”
FEENSTRA ANNOUNCES SUPPORTERS: Randy Feenstra, one of four Republicans challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, in western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, announced the support of more than 600 district residents.
The supporters of Feenstra, a state legislator from Hull and professor at Dordt College, come from all 39 counties in the heavily conservative district, the campaign said.
“We need someone to stand up for Iowa agriculture, reign in spending, defend our borders and be an effective, conservative leader in Congress,” Feenstra said in a news release. “As an Iowa senator, I have proven record of conservative results, I’ll do the same in Congress.”
