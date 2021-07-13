Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items:

NUNN RUNNING: Bondurant Republican Sen. Zach Nunn is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 16-county 3rd District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who has not announced whether she will seek a third term in Congress. She’s frequently mentioned as a potential challenger to either Sen. Chuck Grassley or Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Nunn, 42, is a business owner and lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard who has flown more than 700 combat hours during three deployments to the Middle East. He was elected to the Iowa House in 2014 and then to the Senate in 2018.

“My next mission is to bring those Iowa values to Washington and defeat the far-left’s socialist agenda in the process,” he said in a campaign announcement. “You trusted me to fight at the Statehouse and we delivered time and again, passing the largest tax cut to help working class Iowans keep more of their hard earned dollars, protecting our constitutional rights and strengthening our family farms. “We've got a battle ahead of us ... (because) elites in D.C are bent on picking winners and losers in America.”