Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items:
NUNN RUNNING: Bondurant Republican Sen. Zach Nunn is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 16-county 3rd District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who has not announced whether she will seek a third term in Congress. She’s frequently mentioned as a potential challenger to either Sen. Chuck Grassley or Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Nunn, 42, is a business owner and lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard who has flown more than 700 combat hours during three deployments to the Middle East. He was elected to the Iowa House in 2014 and then to the Senate in 2018.
“My next mission is to bring those Iowa values to Washington and defeat the far-left’s socialist agenda in the process,” he said in a campaign announcement. “You trusted me to fight at the Statehouse and we delivered time and again, passing the largest tax cut to help working class Iowans keep more of their hard earned dollars, protecting our constitutional rights and strengthening our family farms. “We've got a battle ahead of us ... (because) elites in D.C are bent on picking winners and losers in America.”
The 3rd District has been competitive in recent elections. Axne defeated incumbent Republican David Young in 2018 and won a rematch in 2020. Voter registration is 35% Democratic and 33% GOP, according to the Iowa Secretary of State.
Nunn and his wife, Kelly, own and operate a small marketing and design business. They have four children.
SCHOLTEN NOT RUNNING: J.D. Scholten, who was the Democratic nominee for Congress in western Iowa’s Republican-heavy 4th District in 2016 and 2020, announced he will not run for office in 2022, and instead will partner with a political action committee designed to improve Democrats’ standing with rural voters.
Scholten in a press release announced he is partnering with the super PAC ruralvote.org on “a massive campaign to improve the Democratic brand with rural voters and battle rampant disinformation in those communities.”
“Democrats need to stop ignoring rural voters,” Scholten said in the press release. “One of the reasons why we continue to lose statehouses across the country is because we’re ceding rural America to Republicans. If we want to win over hearts and minds for progressive policies everywhere, we need to up our game in rural America big time.”
The PAC pledges to create a grassroots campaign network of “homegrown, rural messengers” to “improve the Democratic and progressive brand in small towns and rural communities,” according to the press release.
-- Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau