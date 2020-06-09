Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, June 9

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, June 9, 2020:
SENATE, POTUS RACES TOSSUPS: For the second consecutive day, a poll shows Iowa’s U.S. Senate race is a dead heat. The latest poll also suggested the presidential race in Iowa is similarly close.
A new Daily Kos/Civiqs poll put the Senate race between Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield and Republican incumbent Joni Ernst within the margin of error. Greenfield edged Ernst, 48 percent to 45 percent in the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
The same poll put the presidential race in Iowa as a literal dead heat, with Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden at 46 percent apiece.
For the poll, Civiqs conducted an online survey of 865 registered voters in Iowa from June 6 through June 8.
The Daily Kos/Civiqs poll results closely track a poll published Monday by Public Policy Polling. That poll showed Greenfield just ahead of Ernst, 45 percent to 43 percent, and Trump narrowly ahead of Biden in Iowa, 48 percent to 47 percent.
BUSINESS LEADERS QUESTION, GOP ATTACKS GREENFIELD: A group of 11 self-described Iowa small business owners sent a letter to Greenfield to question her role in a real estate firm that evicted some small businesses from a suburban Des Moines shopping center during the 2008 and 2009 economic recession.
Ernst’s campaign highlighted in the letter in a new release. Of the small business owners who signed the letter, at least seven have donated to Republican political causes, according to state campaign finance records online.
“If you are seeking to represent Iowa small businesses in Washington, Iowa small businesses deserve answers about your record,” the letter says.
The national Republican Party’s first ad in the general election campaign for the race also attacks Greenfield’s involvement with the real estate company.
Some of Greenfield’s opponents also raised the issue during the Democratic primary campaign.
The Greenfield campaign responded with a news release that said Greenfield also lost her job during that recession.
“Like many Americans and Iowans, I too faced tough times due to a lay off in 2009 as a result of the economic downturn led by the national housing crisis and global financial downturn. It’s beyond reason to try to blame her for the consequences of the global financial crisis,” Michele Stevens, a past president of Commercial Real Estate Women, said in the Greenfield campaign’s news release. Stevens has donated to Democratic candidates, state records show.
AXNE ENDORSES GREENFIELD: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne endorsed her Democratic colleague, Greenfield, in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
“Theresa will be a strong advocate for Iowa’s working families in the third district and beyond, and I look forward to working together to expand access to affordable health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs and create more good-paying job opportunities,” Axne said in a news release from the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa will always be a strong voice for hardworking Iowans in Washington.”
GUN SAFETY GROUP ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that advocates for gun safety policies, endorsed Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. The group said Greenfield supports background checks on all gun sales, prohibiting convicted domestic abusers from purchasing guns, and laws that allow the courts to confiscate guns from individuals deemed to be dangerous.
“Theresa Greenfield will fight for common-sense gun safety laws while her opponent, Joni Ernst, has decided to take orders and millions in political support from the gun lobby,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a news release.
SIERRA CLUB ENDORSES FINKENAUER: The Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, a national organization that advocates for environment-friendly policies, endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s re-election.
Finkenauer is running in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District against Republican challenger Ashley Hinson.
“We are confident that (Finkenauer) will continue work to protect Iowa families’ health, air and water, and build a clean energy economy that works for Iowans,” Charlie Winterwood, a Sierra Club executive committee member from Dubuque, said in a news release.
