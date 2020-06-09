Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, June 9

Ernst’s campaign highlighted in the letter in a new release. Of the small business owners who signed the letter, at least seven have donated to Republican political causes, according to state campaign finance records online.

“If you are seeking to represent Iowa small businesses in Washington, Iowa small businesses deserve answers about your record,” the letter says.

The national Republican Party’s first ad in the general election campaign for the race also attacks Greenfield’s involvement with the real estate company.

Some of Greenfield’s opponents also raised the issue during the Democratic primary campaign.

The Greenfield campaign responded with a news release that said Greenfield also lost her job during that recession.

“Like many Americans and Iowans, I too faced tough times due to a lay off in 2009 as a result of the economic downturn led by the national housing crisis and global financial downturn. It’s beyond reason to try to blame her for the consequences of the global financial crisis,” Michele Stevens, a past president of Commercial Real Estate Women, said in the Greenfield campaign’s news release. Stevens has donated to Democratic candidates, state records show.