Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:
DEMOCRATS HIRE DIRECTOR: The Iowa Democratic Party has named Erin Davison-Rippey its executive director. Davison-Rippey previously worked as state executive director and director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States, and before that for the State Public Policy Group and Youth Policy Institute of Iowa. Davison-Rippey will work with newly elected state chairman Ross Wilburn, a state legislator from Ames.
“Growing our party and laying a foundation for progressive victories across the state requires a proven, strategic, and engaged leader --- that’s why we’re excited to welcome Erin Davison-Rippey as our next executive director,” Wilburn said in a statement. “I’m confident Erin will work with party leaders, electeds, our staff, and all of our partner organizations to prepare for what’s ahead by continuing to hold Republicans accountable and build an infrastructure for electoral success in 2022 and beyond.”
Davison-Rippey starts in the position on April 5. She replaces interim executive director Blair Lawton, who will continue to serve as the party’s affairs director.
AD TARGETS AXNE: National Republicans are airing a radio ad that criticizes Democratic 3rd District U.S. Rep Cindy Axne over the ongoing review of election results in a neighboring district. The ad, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_1ss-PD_XA] from the National Republican Congressional Committee, criticizes Axne and House Democrats for considering a challenge to Iowa’s 2nd District election results.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks edged Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast, but Hart’s campaign is challenging the results, claiming 22 ballots were legally cast but not counted.
Hart’s campaign has challenged the results in the U.S. House; Republicans have been critical of the decision, saying Hart’s campaign should have taken up any issues in Iowa’s courts.
VERY EARLY LOOK: In what it called a “very early look” at 2022 gubernatorial races, fivethirtyeight.com [https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/a-very-early-look-at-the-2022-governor-races/] rated Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ reelection “very likely.”
The 2022 election will not only determine who controls the Iowa governor’s office and the direction of state policies and legislation, but likely will offer Iowans a glimpse of presidential hopefuls in the 2024 cycle and beyond.
Reynolds has not formally announced her reelection plans, but there is little doubt she will seek a second full term as the state’s top elected executive officer. After succeeding former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017, she was elected in 2018 over Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell by a 50.3 percent to 47.5 percent margin.