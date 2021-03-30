Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:

DEMOCRATS HIRE DIRECTOR: The Iowa Democratic Party has named Erin Davison-Rippey its executive director. Davison-Rippey previously worked as state executive director and director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States, and before that for the State Public Policy Group and Youth Policy Institute of Iowa. Davison-Rippey will work with newly elected state chairman Ross Wilburn, a state legislator from Ames.

“Growing our party and laying a foundation for progressive victories across the state requires a proven, strategic, and engaged leader --- that’s why we’re excited to welcome Erin Davison-Rippey as our next executive director,” Wilburn said in a statement. “I’m confident Erin will work with party leaders, electeds, our staff, and all of our partner organizations to prepare for what’s ahead by continuing to hold Republicans accountable and build an infrastructure for electoral success in 2022 and beyond.”

Davison-Rippey starts in the position on April 5. She replaces interim executive director Blair Lawton, who will continue to serve as the party’s affairs director.