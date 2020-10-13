Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL: The Iowa Youth Straw Poll, conducted each election cycle by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, for the 2020 general election. That is one week before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

According to Pate’s office, more than 250 schools thus far have registered to participate in the event, in which Iowa students will cast votes in the presidential and congressional races on the ballot. Every public, private and homeschool student is invited to participate, and the campaigns have been invited to produce a short video to show students before their vote.

“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Pate said in a news release. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”

Students, teachers and organizations can register at sos.iowa.gov.