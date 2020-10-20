Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 20, 2020:
LEFT TURN IN SENATE RACE: A prominent national political forecaster has shifted the rating for Iowa’s U.S. Senate race to “leans Democratic.”
Republican first-term incumbent Joni Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that has been very close in most polls and appears likely to play a role in which party emerges from the election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a project of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, shifted the Ernst-Greenfield race from “toss-up” to “leans Democratic.”
Most other national forecasters continue to rate the race a toss-up.
The Crystal Ball’s analysis says Ernst “is looking increasingly like an underdog” to Greenfield and notes that Ernst has been underperforming Republican President Donald Trump in polling in Iowa. The analysis also notes record-shattering fundraising by Democratic Senate candidates — including by Greenfield — and Ernst’s misfire on a debate question about the break-even price of soybeans.
“The soybeans gaffe seems symptomatic of Ernst’s reelection effort: in 2014, playing up her rural persona and vowing to ‘make ‘em squeal,’ she rode her motorcycle onto the national scene as a political outsider,” the Crystal Ball analysis says. “After a term in the Senate, and running in a totally different environment, Ernst’s campaign seems to have lost some of that 2014 zeal. Though Iowa hasn’t ousted an incumbent senator since 1984, we see Greenfield with the upper hand.”
DEMOCRATS HIGHLIGHT SOCIAL SECURITY AGAIN: National Democrats continue to produce campaign ads critical of Joni Ernst on Social Security.
The latest ad https://youtu.be/Z4947IEKS4Y from the Senate Majority PAC, which advocates for Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, highlights Ernst saying in the past she is open to privatizing Social Security as a potential change to make the program solvent for the long-term. Other ads from Democratic groups have used the same comment. Ernst previously said she is willing to consider privatization as one option that should be discussed.
GOP AD MISLEADS ON HART: The latest campaign ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, criticizes Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Rita Hart for one vote for a bipartisan bill and for a policy position Hart said she does not support.
Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd District race.
The ad https://youtu.be/_4qeL0_OIi4 criticizes Hart for her vote to support a 10-cent increase of Iowa’s state gas tax in 2015. The proposal had bipartisan support and was requested by the state transportation department to cover a budget shortfall. It also criticizes Hart for proposed federal agriculture legislation that she said during a recent debate she does not support.
FINKENAUER AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: The latest campaign ad from 1st Congressional District Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer features familiar faces and a familiar line of attack on her opponent.
The ad https://youtu.be/uzkZx91HfAQ features Kyle and Bill Stumpf, who have appeared in at least one previous ad from the Finkenauer campaign. Kyle was born with multiple medical conditions.
And the ad criticizes Hinson for comments she made about health care during a recent radio interview. In the ad, Finkenauer says, “It infuriates me that Ashley Hinson would think that people don’t want health insurance.”
What Hinson said in the interview, to a question about whether health care is a right, was, “I think access to health care is very important. Insurance is a different thing. I don’t think every American wants health insurance, and I don’t think that’s something the government has to provide to every American.”
