Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 27, 2020:
TRUMP, ERNST LEAD YOUTH STRAW POLL: Republican candidates Donald Trump and Joni Ernst lead the Iowa Youth Straw Poll, an election-year project of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office, while results were still trickling in.
All K-through-12 schools were eligible to participate, and nearly 200 school districts had reported results, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The straw poll is not scientific, the office said.
Trump, the Republican incumbent U.S. president, had secured 56.8% of the vote to just 30.7% for Democratic challenger and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
Third-party candidate and hip-hop artist Kanye West had received 8.5% of the presidential vote.
“This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” Pate said in a news release. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”
Polls on the presidential race have showed a very close race in Iowa; most recent polls have showed Trump and Biden virtually tied. Trump won the state by nearly 10 points four years ago.
In Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race, the Republican incumbent again had the lead in the Youth Straw Poll. Ernst had secured 54.7% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield had secured 36.4%.
The Republican candidates also held the lead in all four of Iowa’s Congressional races in the Youth Straw Poll.
Pate created the Youth Straw Poll to be a way to get students engaged in voting. It has not been a consistent predictor of general election results in Iowa. The Youth Straw Poll correctly predicted Trump’s 2016 victory in Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ 2018 reelection, but the straw poll also predicted all four Republicans would win in the state’s Congressional races in 2018; Democrats won three of the four.
GREENFIELD UNVEILS FINAL AD: The final ad of the campaign for Theresa Greenfield features the Democratic challenger saying she will be an independent voice for Iowa in the U.S. Senate.
In the 60-second ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1321128695088766977, Greenfield talks about learning how to work through adversity like the 1980s farm crisis and raising her children after the sudden death of her first husband in a workplace accident.
“In Iowa, we know how to overcome tough times,” Greenfield says in the ad. “Independence and hard work are things I learned early on.”
Greenfield goes on to say Washington, D.C., politics are broken and alleges her opponent, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst, has become a part of the problem. Greenfield then pledges to work with anyone and defy her party leaders, if necessary, should she be elected.
DEMOCRATS AGAIN ATTACK ERNST ON SOCIAL SECURITY: Returning to a common theme through this campaign, the latest ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, criticizes Joni Ernst for comments she has made about Social Security.
The ad https://youtu.be/LXkksiKNDMY repeats the same attacks leveled by national Democrats throughout the campaign: that Ernst has talked about privatizing Social Security and said changes to the program should be negotiated behind closed doors.
Ernst said she would be willing to entertain the privatization as one potential solution to keep the program solvent for the long term and said she thinks negotiations should take place out of the spotlight to avoid outside influence from special interest groups.
FINKENAUER RELEASES FINAL AD: Working hard to overcome tough times is the theme of the final campaign ad for Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Finkenauer faces Republican challenger Ashley Hinson.
The ad https://youtu.be/IZ8aNVsejA4 was filmed on location in Sherrill at her childhood home where her parents still live, according to the campaign.
“I know folks are struggling now. But Iowans are working together to lift each other up,” Finkenauer says in the ad. “That drives me every day to work across party lines and get things done.”
MILLER-MEEKS ASKS FOR TRUST IN FINAL AD: In her final ad of the campaign, Republican 2nd Congressional District candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she would draw on her medical and public health experience to help Iowa through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart in the open-seat 2nd District race.
The ad https://youtu.be/ORm_Ao3N79c highlights Miller-Meeks’ experience in the U.S. Army, as an ophthalmologist, and as director of the Iowa public health department.
The ad says that experience will enable Miller-Meeks to, “cut through the partisan bickering, lead us out of this pandemic, rebuild our economy, and get Iowans safely back to work.”
REPUBLICANS TALK HART, TAXES: The latest ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, in the 2nd District race highlights tax policy in criticizing Democratic candidate Rita Hart.
The ad https://youtu.be/5VYZuqSqWAo starts by warning Hart’s first vote could be to keep U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi on as House Speaker, then claims Democrats’ “$4 trillion tax hike could halt the recovery.” The cites analysis of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan, which would raise taxes on individuals who make more than $400,000 annually, and on businesses.
The ad makes more claims about Biden’s tax plan — which Hart has not weighed in on — by citing conservative analysis of the plan.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.