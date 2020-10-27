Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

In Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race, the Republican incumbent again had the lead in the Youth Straw Poll. Ernst had secured 54.7% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield had secured 36.4%.

The Republican candidates also held the lead in all four of Iowa’s Congressional races in the Youth Straw Poll.

Pate created the Youth Straw Poll to be a way to get students engaged in voting. It has not been a consistent predictor of general election results in Iowa. The Youth Straw Poll correctly predicted Trump’s 2016 victory in Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ 2018 reelection, but the straw poll also predicted all four Republicans would win in the state’s Congressional races in 2018; Democrats won three of the four.

GREENFIELD UNVEILS FINAL AD: The final ad of the campaign for Theresa Greenfield features the Democratic challenger saying she will be an independent voice for Iowa in the U.S. Senate.

In the 60-second ad https://twitter.com/i/status/1321128695088766977, Greenfield talks about learning how to work through adversity like the 1980s farm crisis and raising her children after the sudden death of her first husband in a workplace accident.