Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, October 6, 2020:

IOWA NATIVES, ACTORS FUNDRAISE FOR DEMOCRATS: Iowa native Tom Arnold is among a group of actors, comedians and musicians — some of whom have Iowa roots — who have planned a virtual fundraiser to benefit Democratic candidates running for the Iowa statehouse.

Using the Iowa State Fair as a theme, the “Blue Corn” virtual event will raise funds for Iowa Democrats hoping to flip enough seats to win back a majority in the Iowa House. Scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, the variety show-style event will feature mock video auditions for a talent show and will take some comedic cracks at various musical numbers, including some with Iowa roots.

Among those scheduled to perform are comedian and actor Tom Arnold (who is originally from Ottumwa), actor Toby Huss (Marshalltown), musical artists Lissie (Decorah) and Annalibera (Des Moines), and others. Also planned for the event is a reunion featuring members of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre, an Iowa-based sketch comedy troupe that performed across the country and on National Public Radio during the 1970s and 1980s.