Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, September 1, 2020:

IOWA SEEKS POLL WORKERS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants you — to work the polls on Election Day this November.

Many poll workers are unavailable this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pate’s office said. The disease, caused by the new coronavirus, is especially dangerous to older individuals and anyone with underlying health issues.

Pate is asking Iowans who are able to serve as poll workers by assisting voters on Election Day, November 3. Poll workers will check in voters, ensure they have the correct ballot, answer questions, and ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct, according to Pate’s office.

“We need healthy Iowans to step up and serve their state and nation on November 3,” Pate said in a news release. “It’s an important job, you’ll be helping your community, and you get paid.”

The Secretary of State’s office will provide providing masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, social distancing markers and other materials for each precinct, Pate said. His office also is mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state in an effort to encourage Iowans to vote early and limit in-person voting on Election Day.