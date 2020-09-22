Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

With the designation, the group has pledged a $2 million investment to oppose Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race in partnership with the Senate Majority PAC.

“In 2020, corporate polluters are pushing back like never before because they know with environmental champions leading the White House, Senate, and House we can finally start to build the clean energy economy this country needs,” the LCV Victory Fund’s Pete Maysmith said in a news release.

REPUBLICANS WARN OF VIOLENT, ANGRY MOB: The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, unveiled two new ads targeting Greenfield while offering dire images and warnings about a “violent, liberal” and “angry mob.”

One ad https://youtu.be/GH1ufO7kzIg features images of violence and property destruction, which the ad attributes to a “violent, liberal mob” that has “burned our cities, looted our small businesses, and created chaos in our communities,” and alleges this “mob” wants to “defund our police.”

“Greenfield’s campaign is funded by the radicals who are tearing America apart,” the ad says, citing without specifics the Federal Elections Commission, which records federal campaign fundraising.