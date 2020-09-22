Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020:
AD CRITICIZES ERNST’S COVID-19 COMMENTS: A new ad from the Senate Majority PAC highlights comments Joni Ernst made about COVID-19 deaths.
Ernst, a freshman Republican U.S. Senator, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
At a recent town hall event, Ernst was asked whether she believes COVID-related deaths are being inflated, a debunked conspiracy that alleges hospitals are artificially inflating the numbers in order to receive more federal funding. In response, Ernst also cast doubt on the numbers.
The ad https://youtu.be/x_4h07sZ9k8 features Ames physician Dr. Kristy Calland.
“Sen. Ernst, these deaths are real. You’re spreading lies that attack frontline health care workers like me,” Calland says in the ad. “The fact that you believe this shows just how much you’ve changed.”
The Senate Majority PAC is the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats.
ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TARGETS ERNST: LCV Victory Fund, the political arm of the League of Conservation Voters, is counting Ernst among its “Dirty Dozen,” candidates the group is targeting for their opposition to environmental policies the group supports.
With the designation, the group has pledged a $2 million investment to oppose Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race in partnership with the Senate Majority PAC.
“In 2020, corporate polluters are pushing back like never before because they know with environmental champions leading the White House, Senate, and House we can finally start to build the clean energy economy this country needs,” the LCV Victory Fund’s Pete Maysmith said in a news release.
REPUBLICANS WARN OF VIOLENT, ANGRY MOB: The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Republicans, unveiled two new ads targeting Greenfield while offering dire images and warnings about a “violent, liberal” and “angry mob.”
One ad https://youtu.be/GH1ufO7kzIg features images of violence and property destruction, which the ad attributes to a “violent, liberal mob” that has “burned our cities, looted our small businesses, and created chaos in our communities,” and alleges this “mob” wants to “defund our police.”
“Greenfield’s campaign is funded by the radicals who are tearing America apart,” the ad says, citing without specifics the Federal Elections Commission, which records federal campaign fundraising.
“If Theresa Greenfield wins, the mob wins. Stop them now,” the ad warns.
Another ad https://youtu.be/Jn_WOnTE3sk features Whitney Smith McIntosh, a woman from Altoona, warning of “looting small businesses, rioting in the streets, cities burning,” and “the angry mob.”
AXNE AD TALKS SKILLS TRAINING: A new ad from Cindy Axne highlights her work on worker training programs.
Axne, a first-term Democratic U.S. House member from central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, faces Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.
Axne’s latest ad https://youtu.be/8mdGHLGYdWc features Justine Goulder, a Bettendorf woman who discusses taking a skills training program that helped her in her career. Goulder is a regional training coordinator for the Painters and Allied Trades union, according to the ad.
“Cindy’s putting good-paying careers in reach of families like mine,” Goulder says in the ad.
DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE HINSON’S COVID RELIEF VOTE: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Democrats, unveiled a new ad criticizing Ashley Hinson for her vote to support a new Iowa law that provided extra legal protections for businesses from COVID-related lawsuits.
Hinson is the Republican challenger to first-term incumbent and Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
The ad https://youtu.be/pisOqXbGHtI notes COVID outbreaks at Iowa nursing homes against the backdrop of Hinson’s vote for the Republican-led proposal.
GOP AD TALKS TAXES: A new ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, targets Finkenauer’s stances on taxes.
Using Finkenauer’s comment in the recent debate on Iowa PBS that she feels that some Americans should “pay their fair share” in taxes, the ad https://youtu.be/1y5VRfewchE cites a proposal from U.S. House Democrats to increase Social Security benefits, then cites analysis of the proposal from the conservative Heritage Foundation.
NATIONAL DEMOCRATS ENTER 2ND DISTRICT RACE: The DCCC also unveiled a new ad that is its first in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
The ad https://youtu.be/zXjHDw90ppM criticizes Miller-Meeks for accepting donations from health care businesses and criticizes health care-related stances she has taken in previous campaigns.
“The drug and insurance companies are pulling her strings,” the ad says.
— By Des Moines Bureau staff
