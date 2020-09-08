Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, September 8, 2020:
NATIONAL REPUBLICANS UP IN IOWA: The national Republican Party organization that works to elect GOP candidates to the U.S. House unveiled three new ads in Iowa, one each in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Congressional Districts.
In eastern Iowa’s 1st District, where Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer faces Republican challenger Ashley Hinson, the National Republican Congressional Committee’s new ad criticizes Finkenauer’s support for an elections and campaign reform bill.
The ad https://youtu.be/pEC1M6ujO-E suggests Finkenauer, “voted to take your money to pay for her very own political ads.” The bill would allow for public financing of campaigns, a proposal supported by Democrats as a means to reduce the influence of money in elections. Any candidate of any political party would be able to use the taxpayer-funded campaign funding.
In eastern Iowa’s 2nd District, where Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Rita Hart in an open-seat race, the NRSC’s ad https://youtu.be/D03JFbww05c criticizes Hart for voting for a bill in the Iowa Legislature that allowed groups like Iowa Farm Bureau to create so-called skinny health care plans, which would be able to circumvent federal health care requirements like protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The bill https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=SF%202349 was proposed and supported by majority Iowa Republicans, and the new NRCC ad makes similar arguments that Iowa Democrats made at the time the bill was debated.
Hinson voted for the bill in the Iowa House.
In central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd District, where Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne faces former congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race, the NRCC challenges Axne on health care.
That NRCC ad https://youtu.be/Ucye5Nf-4LQ criticizes Axne’s support for a public health care option and her opposition to Republican-approved 2017 federal tax cuts.
AXNE AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: The Axne campaign’s latest ad also focuses on health care.
In the ad https://youtu.be/JlnZZip5R6A, Axne alleges Young failed to stand up to his party and support health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Young voted multiple times to repeal the Democrat-led Affordable Care Act, which provides such protections.
Young’s campaign has noted his support for legislation that would require health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions if the ACA is ever repealed, although experts have said most such proposals do not go as far as the protections in the ACA.
LOCAL UNIONS ENDORSE FINKENAUER: More than 500 local unions endorsed Finkenauer in the 1st District. The unions represent a broad range of building trades, public servants, first responders and more, the Finkenauer campaign said.
“My dad is a retired Union pipefitter-welder, and growing up in a proud union family I know firsthand how crucial worker protections and strong unions are to our working- and middle-class families,” Finkenauer said in a news release. “Labor unions stand up for our hard-working families, which is why I’m proud to stand up for them. Today and every day, I’m absolutely honored to work alongside these more than 500 union locals in the fight for good jobs and good wages for every Iowan and every American.”
