A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, September 3, 2019:
BOOKER’S CLIMATE PLAN: Scaling back ethanol mandate waivers and a funding boost for the Rural Energy for America Program are among the elements of Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker’s plan for climate policy.
Booker’s plan also would invest $3 trillion by 2030 with the goal of achieving a 100 percent carbon neutral economy by 2045. The U.S. Senator from New Jersey also called for an end to all federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, a ban on fracking, a carbon fee and a progressive climate dividend.
“We are facing a dual crisis of climate change and economic inequality,” Booker said in a statement. “Without immediate action, we risk an incredible human toll from disasters, health impacts, rising national security threats, and trillions of dollars in economic losses. To end the real and growing threat of climate change and to create a more just country for everyone, we must heal these past mistakes and act boldly to create a green and equitable future.”
Booker also said he would increase the number of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program from 24 million to 40 million acres.
CASTRO’S CLIMATE PLAN: Rejoining the Paris Climate Accords and directing $10 trillion in federal, state and local funding to help create jobs that would help the U.S. transition away from the fossil fuel industry are key elements of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s climate policy.
Castro, a former federal housing department secretary from Texas, also said his administration would lead a global effort to reach worldwide net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, including U.S. net-zero emissions by 2045 and at least a 50 percent reduction by 2030.
“Climate change is the most serious threat our planet faces today,” Castro said in a statement. “Whether it’s rising sea levels, extreme weather events, or toxic pollution, we know the most vulnerable communities are feeling its effects first. That’s why I’m proud to unveil the first two parts of my ‘People and Planet First’ plan to advance environmental justice and resiliency, and ensure we are matching the urgency of this issue on day one of my administration.”
Castro’s plan also calls for a moratorium on fossil fuel exploration and extraction on public lands, and end to all taxpayer subsidies of fossil fuel production, and a new ‘carbon pollution fee’ on large-scale producers of greenhouse gas emissions.
KLOBUCHAR’S CLIMATE PLAN: The restoration of myriad federal climate policies --- including returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accords, bringing back the Clean Power Plan, and restoring and strengthening fuel economy standards for vehicles --- are a part of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s climate policy.
Klobuchar said she would restore the Clean Power Plan, which set carbon emission standards for states, and would negotiate for even stronger standards. She also would introduce legislation that would set the goal of 100 percent net-zero emissions in the U.S. by 2050.
She also proposed an end to all federal subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
FORMER COLUMNIST ENDORSES DELANEY: John Delaney’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Chuck Offenburger, a former Des Moines Register columnist.
“I believe former Maryland congressman John Delaney is the ‘Real Deal’ Democrat in this wild scramble for the presidency. And he now has my endorsement,” Delaney wrote at his website.
Offenburger wrote about Delaney’s extensive campaigning in Iowa --- he’s been running for president since 2017 and has visited all 99 counties once already and is closing on a second --- and that Delaney has been successful in both business and government. Offenburger also praised Delaney’s “tenacity, his honesty and his common-sense approach.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau