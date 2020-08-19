Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, August 19, 2020:

FINKENAUER AD TALKS STORM RELIEF: The latest campaign ad from Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, provides disaster relief information for Iowans who have experienced destruction or disruption as a result of the August 10 derecho, a storm that brought straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour through Iowa.

The ad features Finkenauer speaking from the backyard of her Cedar Rapids home. A graphic includes information on myriad relief services Iowans can contact.

“Through all this, I still found hope in Iowans, seeing neighbors helping each other, getting each other food and ice. But there’s still plenty more left to do, and I will not stop until Iowans get the resources we need,” Finkenauer says in the ad.

Finkenauer, a first-term incumbent, is facing Republican Ashley Hinson in the 1st District race.

AXNE AD HIGHLIGHTS COVID-19 EFFORTS: The latest campaign ad from Cindy Axne, the Democratic incumbent in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, touts her legislative efforts to provide relief during the new coronavirus pandemic.