Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, August 19, 2020:
FINKENAUER AD TALKS STORM RELIEF: The latest campaign ad from Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, provides disaster relief information for Iowans who have experienced destruction or disruption as a result of the August 10 derecho, a storm that brought straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour through Iowa.
The ad features Finkenauer speaking from the backyard of her Cedar Rapids home. A graphic includes information on myriad relief services Iowans can contact.
“Through all this, I still found hope in Iowans, seeing neighbors helping each other, getting each other food and ice. But there’s still plenty more left to do, and I will not stop until Iowans get the resources we need,” Finkenauer says in the ad.
Finkenauer, a first-term incumbent, is facing Republican Ashley Hinson in the 1st District race.
AXNE AD HIGHLIGHTS COVID-19 EFFORTS: The latest campaign ad from Cindy Axne, the Democratic incumbent in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, touts her legislative efforts to provide relief during the new coronavirus pandemic.
The ad says Axne supported federal programs that provided financial relief to individuals, homeowners facing foreclosure, unemployed workers and businesses during the pandemic. The ad is airing in the Des Moines and Council Bluffs TV markets, according to the Axne campaign.
“While Washington politicians bicker, Cindy will keep fighting for the aid Iowan’s need, protecting unemployment benefits and making sure families can stay in their homes,” the narrator says during the ad.
Axne, a first-term incumbent, is facing Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.
DES MOINES MINISTER ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic campaign for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat has been endorsed by Rev. Rob Johnson, an associate minister at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines.
“I’m going with Theresa because it’s time for us to send someone to Washington who understands what is happening to everyday people. It’s time for us to send someone who will help remedy the situations of racial inequities — health care, education, economic development,” Johnson said in a campaign news release.
Greenfield faces Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
