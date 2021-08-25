Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, August 25, 2021:
STATE TREASURER ENDORSES FINKENAUER: Mike Fitzgerald, an Iowa Democrat and the longest-serving state treasurer in U.S. history, endorsed Abby Finkenauer’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
Finkenauer, a former Congresswoman and state legislator from Cedar Rapids, is running in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. The incumbent is longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has not yet said whether he plans to run for re-election.
Other Democrats running for the Senate include Sioux City military veteran Michael Franken, Manning farmer Dave Muhlbauer, and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.
“Abby Finkenauer is exactly the kind of fighter Iowa needs to win back this U.S. Senate seat for working families,” Fitzgerald said in a statement released by the Finkenauer campaign. “For too long, politicians in Washington have not delivered for working people in Iowa, spending our taxpayer dollars on reckless giveaways to wealthy special interests — but then they tell us there’s no money to fund the pensions, healthcare, Social Security, and Medicare that Americans have earned. Abby’s values align with Iowa’s values, and in the U.S. Senate she’ll never stop fighting for what Iowans need.”
MORE MATHIS ENDORSEMENTS: Iowa 1st District Democratic candidate state Sen. Liz Mathis has announced more endorsements from current and past Democratic officeholders and candidates.
Among them are Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville of Coralville, Cedar Rapids City Council members Ashley Vanorny, Dale Todd and Pat Loeffler, Marion City Council members Will Brandt and Colette Atkins, Ely Mayor and Council Members Eldy Miller, Kay Hale, Judy Wery, Ely City Council and Ben Symonds, Hiawatha City Council members Dick Olson, Aime Wichtendahl and Rob Archibald, Bertram City Council member Bill Mulholland, and Robins mayor and council member Chuck Hinz and Dick Pilcher.
BOHANNON RAISES $100K: Christina Bohannon, the newly announced Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, announced her campaign raised more than $100,000 in its first 24 hours.
Bohannon is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy in the 2nd District, which is currently represented by Republican freshman Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
STATEHOUSE ENDORSEMENT: EMILY’s List, a national organization that works to get pro-choice women elected to public office, endorsed Democrat Andrea Phillips in a special election for a seat in the Iowa House.
Phillips is running against Michael Bousselot in House District 37, which is in Ankeny. The vacancy was created with the recent passing of former Rep. John Landon. The special election is September 14.
“Andrea is committed to making her district a better place to work, live, and raise a family. We know that in the Legislature she will fight for economic opportunities for all, increased investment in public education, and affordable health care,” EMILY’s List executive director Emily Cain said in a statement. This seat is a critical pickup opportunity for Democrats, and Andrea will be a crucial voice in the fight against the GOP’s extreme agenda.”
UNIONS ENDORSE OXLEY: Breanna Oxley, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa Senate District 33, has been endorsed by the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council and all of its affiliates. The council includes Asbestos Workers Local #81, Boilermakers Local #83, Bricklayers Local #3, Carpenters Local #308 & 1260, Glaziers Local #581, I.B.E.W. Local #405, Iron Workers Local #89, Laborer’s Local #43, Millwrights Local #2158, Operating Engineers Local #234, Painters Local #447, Plasters & Cement Masons Local #561, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #125, Roofers Local #182, Sheet Metal Workers Local #263, Teamsters Local #233.
“As an active member of my local teacher’s union, I have experienced firsthand the impact of gutting Chapter 20 and our collective bargaining rights,” said Oxley. “As your next Senator, I’ll advocate for labor rights and building back Iowa’s middle class.”
19TH AMENDMENT CELEBRATION: A coronavirus-delayed celebration of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, will be hosted by Cedar Rapids Metro Area Indivisible Iowa at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Red Oak Pavilion at Bever Park, Cedar Rapids.
The 19th Amendment was ratified Aug. 18, 1920, and certified by the U.S. Secretary of State Aug. 26, which is now recognized as Women’s Equality Day.
Indivisible planned a series of events last summer to commemorate the ratification, the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of that celebration.
Author Lyz Lenz will be the featured speaker. Federal, state and local elected officials and candidates have been invited to attend, and there will be a short presentation by Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates. Also, there will be an update on the Equal Rights Amendment.
By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau