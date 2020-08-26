Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

In announcing the endorsement, the NFIB and Ernst campaign criticized Greenfield, a former real estate business executive. The NFIB and Ernst campaign pointed to a real estate company for which Greenfield was an executive that forced small businesses out of a suburban Des Moines shopping center to make way for a redevelopment project; and to lawsuits filed against a home-building company for which Greenfield was an executive.

A Cedar Rapids Gazette fact-check of a Republican campaign ad that criticized Greenfield’s work with the home-building company concluded the ad, “put responsibility on Greenfield without also proving her culpability.”

“While Joni is a proven fighter for Iowa’s small businesses, former Colby Interests executive Theresa Greenfield, can’t be trusted,” NFIB’s Iowa director Matt Everson said in a statement published by the Ernst campaign. “In fact, Greenfield’s failed record … should be a major concern for Iowa’s small businesses. We need Joni Ernst back to keep fighting for our small businesses.”

GREENFIELD CLAIMS BIPARTISAN SPIRIT: In her latest campaign ad, Greenfield criticizes federal lawmakers for not working together and claimed she would be willing to work across party lines in the Senate and defy Democratic leaders.