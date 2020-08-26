Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Campaign Almanac
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020:
PELOSI, BUTTIGIEG HEADLINE STEAK FRY: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor who essentially tied Bernie Sanders atop the 2020 Iowa presidential precinct caucuses, will headline the Polk County Democrats’ annual Steak Fry fundraiser. It will be conducted in drive-in fashion this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time, the Steak Fry will be held at Des Moines Water Works Park’s Airplane Field, according to the Polk County Democrats. Attendees will watch the program on a large screen constructed for the event and listen to the program on their vehicle’s radio. Steak, chicken and vegan dinners will be available and delivered directly to cars.
Pelosi and Buttigieg will deliver their remarks virtually; they will not be in Des Moines for the event.
The Steak Fry is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are on sale at polksteakfry.com.
BUSINESS GROUP ENDORSES ERNST: The National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Republican Joni Ernst’s in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
Ernst, a first-term incumbent, is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-profile U.S. Senate race.
In announcing the endorsement, the NFIB and Ernst campaign criticized Greenfield, a former real estate business executive. The NFIB and Ernst campaign pointed to a real estate company for which Greenfield was an executive that forced small businesses out of a suburban Des Moines shopping center to make way for a redevelopment project; and to lawsuits filed against a home-building company for which Greenfield was an executive.
A Cedar Rapids Gazette fact-check of a Republican campaign ad that criticized Greenfield’s work with the home-building company concluded the ad, “put responsibility on Greenfield without also proving her culpability.”
“While Joni is a proven fighter for Iowa’s small businesses, former Colby Interests executive Theresa Greenfield, can’t be trusted,” NFIB’s Iowa director Matt Everson said in a statement published by the Ernst campaign. “In fact, Greenfield’s failed record … should be a major concern for Iowa’s small businesses. We need Joni Ernst back to keep fighting for our small businesses.”
GREENFIELD CLAIMS BIPARTISAN SPIRIT: In her latest campaign ad, Greenfield criticizes federal lawmakers for not working together and claimed she would be willing to work across party lines in the Senate and defy Democratic leaders.
“You better believe I’ll work with Republicans, Democrats, anyone who has a good idea to get our economy back on track,” Greenfield says in the ad https://youtu.be/3u3thu27PbM. “And I’ll stand up to my own party leaders to do what’s right for Iowa.”
MORE ADS FROM NATIONAL LEADERS: The national political party organizations that work to elect Republicans and Democrats to the U.S. Senate unveiled new campaign ads in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
Democrats have a pair of ads that are remarkably similar, criticizing Ernst for a past campaign finance violation and over a media report that suggested close and possibly illegal ties between Ernst’s official office and a political action committee.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of Senate Democratic leadership, and the Senate Majority PAC, a political organization that works to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate, both released ads that criticize Ernst’s 2014 campaign for failing to return illegally excessive contributions in a timely manner. The Ernst campaign at the time said the lack of timely action was unintentional and blamed an overwhelmed staff.
The PAC ad https://youtu.be/5kl0qabtgM0 and DSCC ad https://youtu.be/igR-gr6UiMo also note an Associated Press report that former Ernst aides operate a political action committee that was supporting Ernst’s re-election, and that the committee may have been working in concert with the Ernst campaign, which would violate campaign finance law. The Ernst campaign denied any impropriety.
“Washington and all the money have changed Joni Ernst,” the PAC ad says, “while Iowa pays the price.”
On the Republican side, the National Republican Senatorial Committee released an ad challenging and exaggerating Greenfield’s health care policy in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NRSC ad https://youtu.be/W2_hkCezweA claims Greenfield supports a “government-controlled health care system.” In the Politico article cited in the ad, Greenfield’s campaign said she supports protecting the current federal health care law and adding a public option for Americans to buy into if they choose.
On her campaign website, Greenfield says she supports, “strengthening our existing laws like the Affordable Care Act, creating a public health insurance option for Iowans to buy into, and working to bring down the cost of co-pays, prescription drugs and health care as a whole.”
