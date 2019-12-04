Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, December 4, 2019:

FORMER O’ROURKE DIRECTOR JOINS KLOBUCHAR: Norm Sterzenbach, who was Iowa state director for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign before the former Texas Congressman dropped out of the race last month, has joined Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.

Sterzenbach joins the Klobuchar campaign as its Iowa caucus advisor, the campaign announced. He will advise the campaign on caucus strategy and engagement efforts, the U.S. senator from Minnesota’s campaign said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Since entering this race, Amy Klobuchar has built an impressive grassroots campaign equipped to turn out Iowans of all backgrounds from across the state,” Sterzenbach said in a campaign news release. “As the senator next door, Amy has been a champion on the issues most important to Iowans --- she knows what it takes to win in the Heartland and beat Donald Trump.”

ASIAN & LATINO GROUP LEADER ENDORSES SANDERS: Mitch Henry, the co-founder and board member of the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The group earlier this year endorsed Kamala Harris, who earlier this week dropped out of the race.

“I am endorsing Bernie Sanders because I know that when he is in the White House, he will fight for Latinos and working people everywhere because he always has,” Henry said in a statement provided by the U.S. senator from Vermont’s campaign. “His leadership and strength are desperately needed at a time of great division and fear in America. Sen. Sanders sends a loud and clear message that the Latino electorate is hungry for a new type of leadership that stands up to special interests and puts people before politics.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0