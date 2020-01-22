Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, January 22, 2020:

FORMER AG ENDORSES BIDEN: Two current state lawmakers and a former state attorney general are among 11 new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The former vice president was endorsed by Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general.

“As a U.S. senator, Joe Biden did something nobody else could do --- he wrote and passed the landmark Violence Against Women Act, which finally defined a woman’s fundamental human right to live free from violence. This law has changed --- and saved --- so many lives,” Campbell said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has all the characteristics we hope for in an American president. His example taught us all how to deal with life’s challenges with grace, strength, faith, dignity and courage.”

The new endorsements also include state lawmakers Mary Gaskill, of Ottumwa, and John Forbes, of Urbandale.

LOCAL OFFICIALS ENDORSE KLOBUCHAR: Local elected officials, party leaders and former state lawmakers are among a round of 14 new endorsements for Amy Klobuchar’s Democratic presidential campaign.