Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

“I won’t take a dime of corporate PAC money, period,” Greenfield says in the ad https://youtu.be/dlqmrw5z0k8.

Republicans have charged that Greenfield’s pledge is misleading because she has accepted individual contributions from corporate businesspeople, and her campaign is supported by national Democrats’ PAC. Ernst’s campaign published an ad https://youtu.be/HCfS3Nz3uIs earlier this week making those allegations.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette’s fact-checker said: “Greenfield’s claim that she doesn’t take corporate PAC money is accurate if you consider only direct donations. However, she has received thousands in dollars from other PACs — including Democratic leadership committees that have received contributions from businesses PACs — so the Greenfield campaign has benefited from corporate PAC even if her organization did not accept direct donations.”

Greenfield’s ad also highlights fundraising violations by Ernst’s 2014 campaign, which was fined $14,500 for accepting $37,190 in donations that were either prohibited or exceeded an individual donor’s legal limit and failing to disclose more than $571,000 in debts.