Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

In an interview Wednesday on KDTH-AM radio in Dubuque, a caller asked Hinson about the lawsuit. She didn’t say whether she supported it. Instead, Hinson told the caller she wants to take the input she has received from 1st District voters “and focus on targeted fixes to bill, to the laws we have in place so we can make the system work better for everyone.”

SCHOLTEN REJECTS DCCC: J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate for Congress in western Iowa’s 4th District, said he has rejected help from the national Democratic Party organization that works to elect Democrats to the U.S. House.

In a press release, Scholten said he told Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman Cheri Bustos, a Congresswoman from northwest Illinois, in a phone call that he is rejecting funds and assistance from the national organization.

Scholten is running in the open-seat 4th District race against Republican Randy Feenstra. Two years ago, Scholten nearly upset GOP U.S. Rep. Steve King; Feenstra defeated the nine-term incumbent King in this year’s Republican primary election.