Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, November 17, 2021:
UNION ENDORSES MATHIS: The Iowa chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers endorsed 2nd Congressional District candidate Liz Mathis, a Democrat from Hiawatha.
“Liz’s long track record of leadership on behalf of working men and women makes her the clear choice to represent Iowa’s 2nd District in Washington,” IBEW state president Patrick Wells said in a news release from the Mathis campaign. “At a time when record numbers of union members are standing together to demand fair wages, good benefits, and safe working conditions, Liz will be the champion Iowa’s workers need.”
Mathis, a state legislator and former TV news journalist, is running to face Republican Ashley Hinson, who is serving her first term in the current 1st District. Both will be in the new 2nd District for next year’s election.
AXNE TO LEADERSHIP POST: Cindy Axne, the Democrat representing central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, has been named to the eight-member Federal Advisory Council for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is the political arm of U.S. House Democrats. The council will “convene federal Democratic lawmakers to focus on building power at the state legislative level,” a news release said.
“At a time when Republicans are using their majorities to pass restrictive voter suppression laws, dangerous abortion bans, and spending taxpayer dollars re-litigating a long-settled election, the importance of state legislatures has been put into the forefront,” the council members said in a joint news release. “We’re passionate about building back Democratic power at the state legislative level and building a strong pipeline of talented lawmakers.”
Republicans hold strong majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature: 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
