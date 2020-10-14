Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

ERNST ANNOUNCES $7.2 MILLION HAUL: Joni Ernst raised $7.2 million in the most recent three-month federal campaign fundraising period, according to her campaign.

Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate campaign.

Greenfield raised $28.7 million during the same period, a record for any U.S. Senate candidate in Iowa, her campaign said last week.

After her period, Ernst had roughly $4.3 million remaining in her account, her campaign said. Her recent haul included donations from Iowans in all 99 counties, the campaign said.

Both candidates are benefiting from hundreds of millions of dollars spent to support them.

“While Joni Ernst’s energy and momentum continues to grow, Theresa Greenfield’s hypocrisy is on full display,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said. “Greenfield claimed to be against dark campaign money, yet hypocritically benefits from over $103 million in support from liberal money, making her beholden to the left’s radical agenda. Don’t be fooled. Theresa Greenfield is perfect for California, but she’s far too liberal for Iowa.”