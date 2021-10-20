Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021:
FEENSTRA RUNNING
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, officially announced his re-election campaign.
Feenstra, a former state legislator and college instructor, won his first term in 2020 after knocking off veteran U.S. Rep. Steve King by 10 points in the Republican primary and capturing 62% of the vote against Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election.
“With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa,” Feenstra said in a news release, followed by a list of his self-described accomplishments and future goals.
The news release from Feenstra’s campaign also contained supportive comments from fellow prominent Iowa elected Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
CORN FEED SPEAKERS
Cindy Axne and Rob And will be among the speakers at the Progress Iowa Corn Feed, the progressive organization’s annual fall fundraiser.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, and will be streamed online at Progress Iowa’s Facebook page.
Axne represents central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, and is also considering a potential run for governor. As is Sand, who is currently in his first term as state auditor.
“Our organization is excited to bring back our annual event and energize our progressive community,” Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic said in a news release. “As political advocacy has transformed in recent years, it’s crucial we come together and ensure we’re all sharing progressive messaging in the most productive manner. Everyone who’s able to attend will leave feeling inspired to get to work prior to the upcoming session and the 2022 election.”
AD TARGETS REYNOLDS
Kim Reynolds is among six Republican governors or gubernatorial candidates being targeted in a new political digital ad campaign about heated rhetoric surrounding schools’ face mask policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group behind the ad campaign, 314 action, says it is working to elect scientists to office. That ads criticize governors who the group feels have not sufficiently condemned “dangerous, anti-science conspiracy theorists who are targeting school board members and students … across the country,” according to a news release.
The ad (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_FjGf6klE) includes footage of anti-mask protesters being disruptive at government meetings.