Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 21, 2020:
IOWA’S TOP RACES CLOSE: Multiple new polls on the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Iowa have their slight differences but overall suggest one thing: Both races are very close.
The latest polls came from Monmouth University and Emerson College.
On the presidential race in Iowa, Monmouth showed a true toss-up: Republican incumbent Donald Trump at 48% and Democratic challenger Joe Biden at 47%. When Monmouth adjusted its results for potential high voter turnout, it projected Biden sliding ahead, 50% to 47%. Its low-turnout projection showed Biden ahead by even more, 51% to 46%.
Emerson also showed a toss-up in the presidential race in Iowa, Trump at 48% and Biden at 46%.
Both outfits also tested Iowa’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race, which will help determine which party emerges from the election with the Senate’s majority.
Monmouth found a toss-up here as well: Its base results showed Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield deadlocked at 47% apiece, just as it did in September.
When adjusting for potential high turnout, Monmouth showed Greenfield with a slight lead over Ernst but still within the margin for error, 49% to 47%. Its low-turnout projection showed Greenfield ahead even more, 51% to 45%.
Emerson also showed a toss-up in the Senate race, with Ernst at 46% and Greenfield at 45%.
Early voting is underway in Iowa, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Monmouth surveyed 501 Iowa voters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, using live interviewers on mobile phones and land lines. The poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Emerson surveyed 435 Iowa voters from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21. Its margin for error is plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.