Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 21, 2020:

IOWA’S TOP RACES CLOSE: Multiple new polls on the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Iowa have their slight differences but overall suggest one thing: Both races are very close.

The latest polls came from Monmouth University and Emerson College.

On the presidential race in Iowa, Monmouth showed a true toss-up: Republican incumbent Donald Trump at 48% and Democratic challenger Joe Biden at 47%. When Monmouth adjusted its results for potential high voter turnout, it projected Biden sliding ahead, 50% to 47%. Its low-turnout projection showed Biden ahead by even more, 51% to 46%.

Emerson also showed a toss-up in the presidential race in Iowa, Trump at 48% and Biden at 46%.

Both outfits also tested Iowa’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race, which will help determine which party emerges from the election with the Senate’s majority.

Monmouth found a toss-up here as well: Its base results showed Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield deadlocked at 47% apiece, just as it did in September.