Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

FINKENAUER FUNDRAISING: The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer said it raised more than $1 million during the most recent three-month federal reporting period, Finkenauer’s first of the campaign.

Finkenauer is running for the right to face longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who first faces a Republican primary. Other Democrats in the race include Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst.

The Finkenauer campaign said her $1 million-plus haul is the largest non-election year fundraising quarter ever for a candidate challenging Grassley, and that donors ranged from all 99 Iowa counties.

“Together, we’re going to send a message to Washington D.C. and those at the top that Iowa doesn’t quit,” Finkenauer said in a news release. “We are building a campaign that Sen. Grassley has never seen before. … We are not backing down and we will and must win.”

HINSON FUNDRAISER: The campaign for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the first-term Republican in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said it raised more than $1 million during the most recent three-month federal reporting period.

Hinson has announced her bid for re-election next year.

“I’m overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the continued support for our campaign,” Hinson said through a campaign spokesperson. “Our efforts are powered by Iowans who value freedom and opportunity, and it is abundantly clear that Iowans are sick of higher taxes, more government, and out-of-touch, socialist policies under Speaker Pelosi and the Biden Administration.”

FEENSTRA FUNDRAISING: The campaign for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, the Republican who represents western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, said it raised more than $320,000 during the most recent three-month federal reporting period.

Feenstra’s campaign said it ends the period with more than $630,000 in its account.

“I promised to deliver conservative results in Congress and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” Feenstra said in a campaign news release. “The outpouring of support we continue to receive proves that Iowans want a proven conservative leader that delivers for our families, farmers and main streets.”

By Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Grassley

Grassley

 Tom Williams
Randy Feenstra

Randy Feenstra makes his acceptance speech surrounded by family after winning Iowa's 4th Congressional District race Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hull Public Library in Hull, Iowa.

 JESSE BROTHERS
