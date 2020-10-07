Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 7, 2020:

BIDEN, GREENFIELD UP IN IOWA: A new poll shows Democrat challengers atop the ticket — Joe Biden and Theresa Greenfield — leading their respective races in Iowa.

Biden, the former U.S. vice president, is running against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump; Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

A new Quinnipiac University poll in Iowa shows Biden leading Trump and Greenfield leading Ernst, coincidentally both by five-point margins of 50% to 45%.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,205 likely Iowa voters from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5, using live interviewers calling landlines and mobile phones. The margin for error in Iowa polling is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Quinnipiac also polled other states at the same time, and found Biden leading Trump in Florida (51-40) and Pennsylvania (54-41).

“In varying degrees, three critical states in three very different parts of the country come to the same ominous conclusion: the president’s hopes for re-election are growing dimmer by the day,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.