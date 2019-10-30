A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 30, 2019:
WAHLS ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Zach Wahls, a state lawmaker from Coralville.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts’ campaign said Wahls’ is the eighth endorsement from an Iowa state lawmaker.
“Beating Trump isn’t enough. I’m endorsing Elizabeth Warren because we need a president who will fix the corrupt system that made the Trump Presidency possible --- and she’s got a plan for that,” Wahls said in a statement distributed by the Warren campaign. “The corrupt cronies, big banks and massive monopolies are all terrified of an Elizabeth Warren presidency. I’m caucusing for Elizabeth because she scares the bejesus out of all the right people.”
FORMER EDUCATORS ENDORSE BULLOCK: Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock announced the endorsement of former leaders in Iowa education.
The endorsers said they support the Montana governor’s plan for public education, the Bullock campaign said. The endorsers are former state career and technical education director Roger Foelske, former Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities president John Hartung, and former Benton Community school board president Daniel Voss. The list also includes Lona Lewis, who lives in Iowa and is a former president of the Missouri National Education Association and former executive director of the South Dakota Education Association.
“It has never been more important for our country to invest in our workforce — I’m supporting the candidate who’s proven they can get it done,” Foelske said in a statement provided by the Bullock campaign. “In Montana, Steve created new opportunities for educational advancement. As president, he’ll revitalize workforce training so everyone can find success in the 21st century economy. Steve has demonstrated he can make the changes we need, and that’s why he’s earned my endorsement.”
BULLOCK’S PLAN FOR AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES: A new National Office of Disability Coordination is part of Bullock’s policy proposals for issues facing Americans with disabilities.
The office would “prioritize issues facing Americans with disabilities across the federal government,” the Bullock campaign said. He also pledged to hire differently abled workers in his administration, and proposed phasing out a section of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that allows employers to pay workers with disabilities lower than the minimum wage.
“All Americans deserve a fair shot at a better life — that doesn’t come with an asterisk,” Bullock said in a statement. “People with disabilities have the same right to equal opportunity and freedom from discrimination as everyone — and my administration will make it a priority to defend these rights. When we ensure that Americans with disabilities are represented throughout the policymaking process, we can take on prejudice and build a more equitable world.”
MORE KLOBUCHAR ENDORSEMENTS: A county party chair and a county supervisor are among 20 new endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s campaign.
The list of new endorsements for the U.S. Senator from Minnesota include Dickinson County Democrats chairman Brett Copeland and Hamilton County supervisor Doug Bailey.
“Amy Klobuchar’s Midwestern pragmatism, honesty, and work ethic make her stand out as a U.S. Senator in Washington, D.C.,” Copeland said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “In Iowa, we recognize her as a neighbor and a leader who will win in 2020. This nation must once again lead from the heart with experience born in the Heartland.”