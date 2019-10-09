A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 9, 2019:
LULAC TOWN HALL: LULAC National and NewsMax TV will hold a town hall with Democratic presidential candidates Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, plus more than 500 eligible and registered Latino voters on October 24 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
In an effort to boost turnout in 2020 for both the Iowa caucuses and general election, LULAC has made voter registration a priority. LULAC has worked with a coalition of other nonprofit groups to increase the number of registered Latino voters in Iowa over the past 15 years from 23,000 to 53,000.
IMMIGRATION ACTIVIST ENDORSES O’ROURKE: Beto O’Rourke’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Isabel Conn, a Mexican-American immigrant rights activist from Des Moines. Conn has worked to help immigrants in Iowa thrive, including through the group Dance Without Borders, the former Texas Congressman’s campaign said.
“I would like to feel welcome and I believe that Beto could do that for us --- could make people feel welcome, could make people feel safe. That’s the most important thing,” Conn said in a campaign-distributed video announcing her endorsement. “Safety in our communities, immigration reforms that work, that do not divide families, I feel like Beto could do that.”
WARREN CALLS FOR FIGHT FOR ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she would steer $1 trillion to communities that she said have already been hurt by environmental issues.
The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts’ campaign said she would “hold corporate polluters accountable, working with Congress to create a private right of action for environmental harm, and imposing steep fines on violators that will be reinvested in impacted communities.”
Under her plan, the federal government would work harder to identify communities in need, engage with local communities when addressing climate and environmental issues, and aggressively pursue cases of environmental discrimination, among many other proposed actions.
“We didn’t get here by accident. Our crisis of environmental injustice is the result of decades of discrimination and environmental racism compounding in communities that have been overlooked for too long,” Warren said in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “It is the result of multiple choices that put corporate profits before people, while our government looked the other way. It is unacceptable, and it must change.”
GREENFIELD RAISES $1.1 MILLION: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign announced raising more than $1.1 million in the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.
Greenfield is a Des Moines businesswoman and one of four Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. She is refusing corporate PAC money and more than 9 in 10 donations were $100 or less, her campaign said.
“I’m honored to have the trust and support of so many Iowans across our state, and together we’re going to keep building the grassroots momentum to flip this Senate seat next year,” Greenfield said in a statement.