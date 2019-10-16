A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 16, 2019:
GRAHAM TO HEADLINE GOP DINNER: U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, will headline the Republican Party of Iowa’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Nov. 8 in Des Moines.
The dinner will be at the Downtown Marriott at 700 Grand Avenue. The dinner and program will be at 6 p.m.
YOUTH STRAW POLL THIS MONTH: Officials with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office are inviting thousands of Iowa students to vote for their preferred candidates for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House during the Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says this year will mark the first youth poll since a change in Iowa law that allows 17-year-olds to register to vote and participate in primary elections. Next year, they can vote in the Iowa Caucuses and the June primary if they will be 18 by Nov. 3, 2020.
Every public school, private school, homeschooling student and youth group in the state is invited to participate in the straw poll. Presidential and congressional candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students.
DELANEY’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLAN: A dramatic boost in funding for the federal Housing Trust fund is a part of Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney’s plan for affordable housing.
The former Congressman from Maryland proposed a 25-fold increase in funding for the trust fund, which supports the construction and maintenance of affordable rental housing.
Delaney also proposed a new $50 billion affordable housing grant program to encourage zoning reform, and $500 million to help secure legal representation for low-income workers.
“We have failed to respond to the growing inaccessibility of affordable housing for millions of Americans across the country,” Delaney said in a statement. “Families today spend larger percentages of their paychecks on housing each year, and we face a national shortage of more than 7 million affordable housing units. The threat of eviction and homelessness can have a lasting, negative impact on parents and growing children. We must provide real-world, market-based solutions that will increase the supply of affordable housing and help struggling families stay in their homes. American families deserve better.”
REYNOLDS ENDORSES HINSON: Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican who is seeking her party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District, has landed the endorsements of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
An Iowa native, Hinson is the first woman to represent the Iowa House’s 67th District, which covers Hiawatha, Robins, Cedar Rapids and Marion. Before serving in the Iowa Legislature, she was an award-winning reporter for KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids.
“Whether it was investing in a strong workforce, leading the charge to protect our children or voting to balance our budget, I’ve seen Ashley Hinson step up and work tirelessly in the state legislature to fight for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “I am thrilled to endorse such a strong conservative advocate and proven results-getter who will bring some much-needed Iowa common sense to Washington. I know Ashley will roll up her sleeves and do the hard work of building consensus and getting things done.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau