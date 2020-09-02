Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020:
U.S. CHAMBER ENDORSES AXNE, FINKENAUER: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which historically has favored Republican candidates, endorsed Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, a pair of first-term Democratic Congressional incumbents up for reelection.
Axne is running against Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.
Finkenauer is running against Republican Ashley Hinson.
U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue issued the same statement in support of both Axne and Finkenauer: “In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation. Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”
SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ENDORSE YOUNG: David Young’s campaign announced the endorsement of 60 small business owners in his House race against Cindy Axne.
“Owning a small business, especially in this climate, can be stressful,” Tom Walk, owner of The Corner Coffee Shop in Greenfield, Iowa, said in a news release from the Young campaign. “Having someone like David Young in Congress, who I know has my back, would make it easier for my business to be successful. He really gets to know us, where we are at, and what we need.”
GREENFIELD AD FEATURES REPUBLICAN: A former Republican state lawmaker expresses his support for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in her campaign’s latest TV ad.
In the ad https://youtu.be/zrfVj45yyqI, Walt Tomenga says he previously voted for Joni Ernst in 2014, the Republican incumbent U.S. Senator and Greenfield’s opponent.
“I even voted for Joni Ernst, but I just can’t do it in clear conscience again. She went to Washington and it changed her,” Tomenga says in the ad, later adding that he believes Greenfield would work in the Senate with both Democrats and Republicans.
Ernst’s campaign responded by pointing to state voting records that show Tomenga voted in the 2018 Democratic primary. The same records show Tomenga voted in the Republican primaries in 2020, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010 and 2008.
Tomenga has contributed to many Republican and Democratic candidates in Iowa over the past 16 years, according to state campaign finance records online. He contributed to both Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Fred Hubbell in the state’s 2018 race for governor.
DEMOCRATS REPEAT ERNST CRITICISM: The Senate Majority PAC has a new campaign ad in Iowa that criticizes Sen. Joni Ernst in almost the exact same way as a different ad unveiled one day earlier by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
The Senate Majority PAC is a political organization that works to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate, and the DSCC is the political arm of Senate Democratic leadership.
The Senate Majority PAC ad criticizes Ernst on the same issues as the DSCC ad: Ernst’s votes against consideration of a Democratic proposal on paid leave for workers during the new coronavirus pandemic, and for $500 billion in corporate assistance in the federal pandemic relief bill.
The Senate Majority PAC ad https://youtu.be/ITembxmJkeE frames the issues around Iowa’s surging new coronavirus cases, which have made the state one of the worst spots in the country for the virus’ spread.
