Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020:

U.S. CHAMBER ENDORSES AXNE, FINKENAUER: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which historically has favored Republican candidates, endorsed Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, a pair of first-term Democratic Congressional incumbents up for reelection.

Axne is running against Republican former Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.

Finkenauer is running against Republican Ashley Hinson.

U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue issued the same statement in support of both Axne and Finkenauer: “In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation. Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ENDORSE YOUNG: David Young’s campaign announced the endorsement of 60 small business owners in his House race against Cindy Axne.