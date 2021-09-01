Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

“As a nation, if we want to create good jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure and expand the middle class, then we need to elect dependable leaders and true public servants like Abby Finkenauer who know it’s their job to make it happen,” USW District 11 director Emil Ramirez said in a news release from the Finkenauer campaign. “We need reliable advocates to ensure American workers are playing on a level field when it comes to international trade and that Social Security and Medicare are safe from privatization. Abby Finkenauer will fight for policies based on fairness and justice, and Iowa’s workers will be proud to fight for her.”

LOEBSACK ENDORSES BOHANNAN: The former Democrat who represented Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District endorsed the current Democrat running for the seat.

Former Congressman Dave Loebsack, who represented the 2nd District for seven terms, endorsed Iowa City attorney Christina Bohannan in the 2022 election. Thus far, Bohannan is the only Democrat running in the primary for the right to face freshman Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.