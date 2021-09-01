Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, September 1, 2021:
REYNOLDS SCHEDULES FUNDRAISER: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign arm announced her annual fall fundraiser, her Harvest Festival, has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Reynolds is expected to run for re-election in 2022, and could make that formal announcement at the fundraiser, if she does not before then.
“Together, Iowans have faced a pandemic, a derecho, social unrest and more, but we have persevered and it’s my firm belief that our best days are ahead,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Come on down to this year’s Harvest Festival to celebrate our great state and the unlimited potential that lies ahead.”
More speakers and guests will be announced leading up to the event, Reynolds’ campaign said.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased online at https://secure.winred.com/reynoldsgregg/harvest-festival-rsvp/.
UNION ENDORSES FINKENAUER: The United Steelworkers endorsed Abby Finkenauer, a Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.
Finkenauer is a former Congresswoman and state legislator. The other Democrats running in the primary include Manning farmer Dave Muhlbauer and Minden physician Glenn Hurst, and Sioux City veteran Michael Franken plans to announce his candidacy this fall. Longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.
“As a nation, if we want to create good jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure and expand the middle class, then we need to elect dependable leaders and true public servants like Abby Finkenauer who know it’s their job to make it happen,” USW District 11 director Emil Ramirez said in a news release from the Finkenauer campaign. “We need reliable advocates to ensure American workers are playing on a level field when it comes to international trade and that Social Security and Medicare are safe from privatization. Abby Finkenauer will fight for policies based on fairness and justice, and Iowa’s workers will be proud to fight for her.”
LOEBSACK ENDORSES BOHANNAN: The former Democrat who represented Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District endorsed the current Democrat running for the seat.
Former Congressman Dave Loebsack, who represented the 2nd District for seven terms, endorsed Iowa City attorney Christina Bohannan in the 2022 election. Thus far, Bohannan is the only Democrat running in the primary for the right to face freshman Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
“Iowans deserve a leader who knows firsthand the struggles that so many in our communities face and understands just how much is at stake. That is the story of Christina Bohannan’s entire life, and it is why I am so proud to endorse her in this race,” Loebsack said in a news release from the Bohannan campaign. “Christina knows that we need less bickering in Washington and more working together, and I have all the confidence in the world that she is up for the task.”
NFIB ENDORSES BOUSSELOT: The political arm of the National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Michael Bousselot, the Republican candidate in a special election for the Iowa House.
Bousselot faces Democrat Andrea Phillips in House District 37 in Ankeny. The vacancy was created with the passing of former Rep. John Landon, who died of cancer. The election is September 14.
“(Bousselot) understands what small business owners are going through during this turbulent time,” Matt Everson, NFIB’s Iowa director, said in a news release. “We need legislators in the Iowa House who understand that small business is the key to growing any economy. That means continuing to cut Iowa’s income tax rates, getting control of and lowering Iowa’s high property taxes, and helping Iowa’s workforce shortfall with policies that will get people back to work and ready for the jobs Iowa needs.”
UNION ENDORSES ANDREWS: The Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council endorsed Amara Andrews in her race for Cedar Rapids mayor.
“The Building Trades has built and rebuilt this city after our catastrophic flooding and our derecho event last year,” Andrews said. “Most importantly, they have provided a path of upward mobility for countless working families across this city.”
The Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council represents 18 trades in six counties, including Linn and Johnson. Each trade union provides skilled workers for building construction projects throughout the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City corridor and surrounding communities.