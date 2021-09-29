Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, September 29, 2021:
AD TARGETS MILLER-MEEKS: A new ad campaign launched by the progressive group Tax March Iowa calls out Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her opposition to President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better Agenda” that includes spending on child care, health care, education and strategies to confront climate change.
The far-reaching package would spend billions tackling climate change and expanding or introducing a range of services, from expanded childcare subsidies to two years of free preschool and two years of free community college to dental, vision and hearing aid care for older Americans.
Biden and House Democrats have proposed tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund the sweeping proposal.
The more than $100,000 campaign includes print and digital ads, a digital billboard in Davenport and aerial banners in Davenport and Iowa City.
Tax March Iowa was joined in their campaign by Iowa Citizen Action Network, Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, Progress Iowa and Health Care of American Now-Iowa, calling Miller-Meeks and members of Congress to support Iowa families and pass Biden’s agenda “by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share,” according to a news release.
HALEY ENDORSES FEENSTRA: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, this week endorsed Iowa freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s bid for re-election in 2022.
Haley, who headlined the Republican Party of Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner in June, is viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. Her Stand for America PAC has also endorsed the re-election campaigns of fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Haley toured the state this summer, attending a slew of events on behalf of Iowa Republicans.
Feenstra defeated former longer-time Iowa congressman and conservative lightning rod Steve King in a primary last summer. He went on to defeat Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten in the November 2020 general election.
“Randy’s bold conservative voice bring a dose of Iowa commonsense to Washington,” Haley said in a statement.
BENNETT FOR SENATE: Iowa Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, officially announced her campaign for the Iowa Senate. Bennett previously had said she was considering a run.
“I am so excited to take my years of legislative experience, fighting for marginalized people and working families in my State House district, to the State Senate,” Bennett said.