Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The ad https://youtu.be/mNHuzXXGbOo from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, casts Hart as supporting higher taxes. As proof, the ad cites her vote against a 2018 Iowa Senate Republican-led bill https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=SF2383 that would have overhauled the state’s tax structure and lowered some state taxes (all Democrats voted against the bill); a 2015 state gas tax increase that had bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition; her support for a public health insurance option, which a conservative think tank claimed would require raising payroll taxes; and a 2014 Iowa Senate bill that proposed raising state marriage license fees. Hart did not “sponsor” that bill as the ad alleges; it was a committee bill that was assigned to the committee of which Hart was chairwoman. No action was taken on the bill.