Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, September 30, 2020:
HARKIN, BOOKER HEADLINE IOWA EVENT: Retired U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, of Iowa, and New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will headline the Johnson County Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraiser on Oct. 4.
Harkin, Booker and several local and area candidates will participate in the virtual barbecue from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear by videotape.
Single “virtual” tickets are $25 per person at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jcbbq20?refcode=keynote-email.
BUSINESS GROUP ENDORSES REPUBLICANS: The political arm of the Iowa chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business announced its endorsements for statehouse candidates, and per usual the list is comprised entirely of Republican candidates.
“Each of these individuals has been thoroughly vetted and has proven they are champions of small business,” NFIB Iowa state director Matt Everson said in a news release.
The full list of endorsements include 12 Iowa Senate candidates and 46 Iowa House candidates, all Republicans.
GOP AD TALKS TAXES, HART: A new ad is critical of Iowa 2nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Rita Hart’s position on taxes.
Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the open-seat 2nd District race.
The ad https://youtu.be/mNHuzXXGbOo from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, casts Hart as supporting higher taxes. As proof, the ad cites her vote against a 2018 Iowa Senate Republican-led bill https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=SF2383 that would have overhauled the state’s tax structure and lowered some state taxes (all Democrats voted against the bill); a 2015 state gas tax increase that had bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition; her support for a public health insurance option, which a conservative think tank claimed would require raising payroll taxes; and a 2014 Iowa Senate bill that proposed raising state marriage license fees. Hart did not “sponsor” that bill as the ad alleges; it was a committee bill that was assigned to the committee of which Hart was chairwoman. No action was taken on the bill.
SURVIVOR CONTESTANT IN HINSON AD: As a three-time contestant on the television show, “Survivor” and the winner in 2017, Sarah Lacina of Cedar Rapids says she has learned to know who to trust. And the Cedar Rapids police detective says she doesn’t trust Democratic Iowa 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who is running for a second term.
“I don’t care what side you’re on, you can’t trust anyone who votes with (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi 93 percent of the time,” she says in a new digital ad https://youtu.be/hx-eiiUNxt0 for Republican State Rep. Ashley Hinson.
“Take it from me, it’s time to vote Abby off the island,” Lacina says in the ad that will be seen across the district.
